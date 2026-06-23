RENSSELAER COUNTY CELEBRATES AMERICA 250 CELEBRATION TO FEATURE FIREWORKS, MUSIC AND OTHER ATTRACTIONS ON FRIDAY, COUNTY EXECUTIVE STEVE MCLAUGHLIN ANNOUNCES

EVENT TO FEATURE 42nd INFANTRY DIVISION BAND, JOE ADEE & THE LUGNUTS, REVOLUTIONARY WAR RE-ENACTORS, KID ZONE AND FREE ADMISSION

Rensselaer County is gearing up for a major event to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of America, with music, fireworks, food and other attractions included in the event.

The Rensselaer County Celebrates America 250 will be held this Friday, June 26 at the Schaghticoke Fair, and admission is free to attendees.

“We are going to recognize America’s 250th anniversary of our independence with a party that is loud, proud and fun for all,” said County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

“Just as our founders intended, we will have music, patriotic displays, food, drink and fireworks on June 26. This will be a great celebration of our freedom and America’s heritage,” added McLaughlin.

Featured acts include the renowned 42nd Infantry Division Band, Joe Adee & the Lugnuts and Revolutionary War re-enactors. The event concludes with a fireworks display by Santore Fireworks.

Along with entertainment, visitors to the event will have the opportunity to sign their names to replicas of the Declaration of Independence. The signed replicas will be placed in a time capsule the county is organizing to celebrate America 250.

Other attractions at Rensselaer County Celebrates America 250 include:

Kids Zone with a Bounce House, Inflatable Hoops Game, Inflatable 8 Hole Mini Golf, Magician Mike Russo, Games on the Go Video Gaming Trailer and a DJ.

Live Music featuring the 42nd Infantry Division Band and Joe Adee & the Lugnuts.

Food Vendors including Farmers Feed Bunk, Ted's Fish Fry, Snowman, The Maple Wagon (Cotton Candy & Maple ice Cream), Everything Delicious, Just Lemonade.

March by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard and participation by various county departments. The Veteran’s Hall exhibit building will also be open to pay tribute to our veterans and those who fought to secure and protect our freedom.

“From the start of our nation, Rensselaer County has been on the frontlines of freedom. This event will be one of the best celebrations in the area for America’s 250th and we invited everyone to attend,” added McLaughlin.