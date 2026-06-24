ClientTether & FranchiseFilming Kick Off Service Franchise Summit to Help Leaders Build Smarter Growth
The summit brings service franchise executives together in Utah for practical strategy, operator-led collaboration, and peer-to-peer mastermind groups.
Service Franchise Summit gives franchisors the space to work on the business with peers who understand the pressure of scaling. ”SALT LAKE CITY AND SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClientTether, the top-rated FranDev and service franchise CRM, and FranchiseFilming, a national video content partner for franchise brands, today announced the official kickoff of Service Franchise Summit 2026 at Sundance Resort in Utah. The summit brings together franchise executives, operators, and growth leaders from service-based industries for three days of strategy, collaboration, and practical planning focused on scalable franchise growth.
— Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether
Built for franchisors and multi-location operators navigating rising lead costs, accelerating technology change, and higher franchisee expectations, Service Franchise Summit is designed to move beyond surface-level networking. The event creates an intentionally focused environment where leaders can work through real business challenges, pressure-test assumptions, and build strategies they can take back to their systems immediately.
A Working Summit Built for Franchise Growth
ClientTether and FranchiseFilming are hosting the summit to help service franchise leaders connect the dots between growth strategy, operational execution, and real-world collaboration. Together, the companies serve franchise organizations that need stronger systems for attracting, converting, supporting, and retaining the right customers, candidates, and franchisees.
For attendees, the value is practical: sharper franchise operations, stronger marketing alignment, clearer performance priorities, and meaningful peer collaboration with leaders facing similar challenges. Rather than offering a traditional trade-show experience, Service Franchise Summit is centered on conversations and working sessions that help franchise executives identify what is slowing growth and what needs to happen next.
“Service franchise leaders do not need more theory. They need practical conversations, better systems, and a clear plan they can execute,” said Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether. “Service Franchise Summit gives franchisors the space to work on the business with peers who understand the pressure of scaling. As a franchise CRM built for growth-focused brands, ClientTether is proud to help create that environment.”
From Big Ideas to 90-Day Action Plans
The summit agenda includes keynote sessions, brand challenge presentations, mastermind groups, outdoor activities, and structured time for reflection and planning. Attendees will hear from franchise leaders including Doug Flaig, CEO of Stratus Clean; Kristopher Stuart, CFE, CEO of Bloomin’ Blinds; Danessa Itaya, president of Maid Brigade; Ken Doty, COO of Caring Senior Service; and Erin Fletter, founder and CEO of Sticky Fingers Cooking.
Sessions will focus on the issues service brands are facing now: lowering customer acquisition costs, improving franchisee performance, aligning marketing and operations, evaluating technology, and building systems that support profitable growth. Attendees are also expected to leave with a 90-day plan tied to their operations, marketing, and technology priorities.
A Focused Environment for Franchise Leaders Ready to Execute
The summit is designed for leaders who are responsible for making growth happen across complex franchise systems. By combining operator-led insight, peer collaboration, and focused planning time, Service Franchise Summit gives attendees a practical environment to evaluate what is working, challenge what is not, and identify the highest-impact moves for the next stage of growth.
“Service Franchise Summit is valuable because it brings franchise leaders out of the noise and into the conversations that actually move businesses forward,” said Trevor Rappleye, Founder of FranchiseFilming. “The franchise industry needs more spaces where operators can share what is working, talk honestly about what is changing, and leave with stronger relationships and clearer direction.”
Why This Matters for Service Franchise Leaders Now
As franchise organizations face higher competition for both candidates and customers, the need for smarter franchise management software, stronger brand visibility, and more disciplined execution continues to grow. Service Franchise Summit addresses that reality directly by giving service franchise leaders a focused setting to align strategy with action.
- Service Franchise Summit convenes franchise executives across home services, health, fitness, pet, education, and other service-based industries.
- Hosted by ClientTether and FranchiseFilming, the summit focuses on growth, operations, marketing, technology, and franchisee performance.
- Attendees will participate in keynotes, brand challenge presentations, mastermind groups, and outdoor networking designed to spark practical execution.
- The summit is built to help franchisors identify system friction, strengthen alignment, and leave with focused next-quarter priorities.
About ClientTether
ClientTether is the top-rated FranDev and service franchise CRM. Our franchise software streamlines franchise candidate and B2C customer journeys with AI, text, call, & email automations. ClientTether is recognized as a top technology supplier in the franchise industry by Entrepreneur Magazine, and as a categorical leader in client satisfaction and ease of use by G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. Learn more: www.clienttether.com
About FranchiseFilming
FranchiseFilming helps emerging brands and national franchises turn their stories into qualified leads. We handle every aspect of scaling video content nationally with zero hassle. Learn more: www.franchisefilming.com
Marcela Martinez
ClientTether
+1 385-332-8144
email us here
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