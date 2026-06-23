Historic Fifth Avenue Penthouse Atop Landmark Sohmer Piano Building to Sell at Auction via Concierge Auctions

Rare Flatiron District Residence with Private Roof Deck and Iconic Golden Dome Cupola to Sell in Cooperation with Sotheby's International Realty

Living above Fifth Avenue—from its remarkable light, unparalleled views, and access to the best restaurants and shopping the city has to offer—has been memorable.” — Greg Carr

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A one-of-a-kind penthouse crowning the landmarked Sohmer Piano Building in Manhattan's coveted Flatiron District will sell via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Lawrence Treglia and Claire Groome of Sotheby's International Realty. Perched atop one of Fifth Avenue's most architecturally significant buildings and situated directly adjacent to the iconic Flatiron Building, the residence is listed for $14.9 million with bids expected to start between $6M and $9M. Bidding is scheduled to open 15 July via the firm's online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, and will culminate live on 29 July at Sotheby’s New York as part of the 'America 250' Sale lineup.

Concierge Auctions’ exclusive America 250 Sale in New York City––a marquee event commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence––will showcase a curated collection of premier American real estate on July 28 at The Dominick in SoHo and July 29 at Sotheby’s New York alongside Sotheby’s America at 250 programming and Concierge Auctions’ inaugural House of Concierge exhibition.

"This is the type of trophy asset that transcends traditional luxury real estate,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “Positioned atop one of Manhattan's most iconic landmark buildings with panoramic views of the city's skyline on prestigious Fifth Avenue, the residence offers a level of rarity and provenance that resonates with collectors and discerning buyers worldwide."

"What makes this residence so special is the way it balances grandeur with livability," said Treglia. "Whether you're entertaining beneath the golden dome, enjoying sunset views from the private roof deck, or simply taking in the natural light that pours through the home's expansive windows, every space feels connected to the energy and beauty of New York City. It's a home that offers an experience as remarkable as its address."

"What initially drew me to this penthouse was the fact that it represents an extraordinary chapter of New York City's architectural history. From the moment I acquired it, we were committed to preserving its character while thoughtfully reimagining it for modern living,” said the seller, Greg Carr. “Living above Fifth Avenue—from its remarkable light, unparalleled views, and access to the best restaurants and shopping the city has to offer—has been memorable."

Designed by acclaimed architect Robert Maynicke in 1897, the Sohmer Piano Building remains one of New York City's most recognizable architectural treasures. Occupying its crown, the approximately

penthouse has been completely renovated while preserving the grandeur and character befitting its historic pedigree.

The residence unfolds across expansive entertaining spaces illuminated by more than 40 oversized windows and an extraordinary 80-foot greenhouse-style window expanse. Two grand foyers are connected by a striking circular baronial limestone staircase, creating a dramatic architectural centerpiece that anchors the home's open-concept layout.

Above, the property's privately deeded roof deck and distinctive golden dome cupola provide sweeping 360-degree views of Manhattan's most celebrated landmarks, including the Empire State Building, Madison Square Park, and the Flatiron Building itself. The outdoor spaces offer a rare vantage point over one of the city's most dynamic neighborhoods.

The corner primary suite features three exposures, more than 35 linear feet of closet space, and a spa-inspired bath complete with a Waterworks soaking tub. Four additional bedrooms provide ample accommodations for guests, family, or dedicated office space.

Located in the heart of the Flatiron District, the property sits steps from Madison Square Park and some of New York City's most acclaimed dining destinations, including Eataly, Union Square Cafe, Rezdôra, Hawksmoor, and Hillstone. Union Square's major transportation hub is within a ten-minute walk, providing seamless access to the city's cultural institutions, gallery districts, and neighborhoods.

In addition to offering a rare opportunity to acquire one of Manhattan's most distinctive residences, 100% of the proceeds of this sale will be donated to support the Gorongosa Project, a pioneering conservation and community-development initiative in Mozambique. The organization works to protect one of Africa's most biodiverse ecosystems while advancing sustainable economic opportunities for communities surrounding Gorongosa National Park.

The property is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

Images of the property can be viewed online. All photos should be credited to Eitan Gamliely and Shawn May Photography.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home being funded for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



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