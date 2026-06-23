A New Chapter of Service: The Providence Builds on Franciscan Ministries' 130-Year Tradition of Compassionate Care

Future Life Plan Community Will Extend a Legacy of Mission, Service and Person-Centered Care to Older Adults in New York's Capital Region

The Providence represents the next chapter in a long tradition of serving older adults with compassion, dignity and respect.” — Lindsey Lavery, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Franciscan Ministries

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than 130 years, Franciscan Ministries , sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago , has been guided by a simple yet enduring mission: to serve others with dignity, compassion and respect while creating senior living communities where older adults can experience purpose, connection and belonging.That legacy is now taking shape in New York's Capital Region with the development of The Providence, a future Life Plan Community being developed in partnership with the Daughters of Charity. Scheduled to open in late 2028/early 2029, The Providence represents a significant investment in the future of senior living and a continuation of the mission-driven values that have defined Franciscan Ministries for generations.More than a new community, The Providence reflects a shared commitment to creating a place where older adults can live with confidence, receive exceptional support and remain connected to a vibrant and caring community throughout every stage of aging."The Providence represents the next chapter in a long tradition of serving older adults with compassion, dignity and respect," said Lindsey Lavery, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Franciscan Ministries. "As we look toward the future, we remain grounded in the same values that have guided our ministry for more than 130 years. This community is being thoughtfully designed to meet the evolving needs of future residents while honoring the legacy of service that has always defined who we are."Developed in partnership with the Daughters of Charity and Franciscan Ministries, The Providence brings together two organizations united by a shared commitment to faith, service, stewardship and person-centered care. As The Providence becomes a reality, it does so with a clear and enduring purpose: to provide older adults with a life of dignity, peace of mind and grounded in faith and built on excellence.The Providence is a mission in motion – a reflection of the enduring commitment shared by the Daughters of Charity and Franciscan Ministries to honor, serve and celebrate older adults. Serving the broader Capital Region, The Providence represents a new chapter in senior living where compassionate care, purposeful living and exceptional experiences come together to create a community defined by connection, well-being and the opportunity to live each day with confidence, meaning and joy.“The planning process for this community has been years in the making and marked by advocacy, negotiation, community engagement, and tireless work from the Daughters of Charity and Franciscan Ministries. We are blessed to have the support of local officials and the continued encouragement of the extended community,” stated Sister Nancy Murphy, Provincial Treasurer and Provincial Councillor of the Daughters of Charity.The new Life Plan Community is being thoughtfully designed to offer a comprehensive continuum of care and an exceptional lifestyle experience for older adults seeking both independence and long-term peace of mind. The campus will feature a variety of residential options, including elegantly appointed Carriage Homes, Villas and independent living residences with a vibrant Town Center, providing convenient access to dining, wellness, social and lifestyle amenities. The community will also feature assisted living and memory care residences, providing a seamless continuum of support and compassionate care that allows residents to plan confidently for the future needs.As senior living organizations across the country prepare for unprecedented demographic growth, Franciscan Ministries sees The Providence as both an investment in the future and a continuation of its longstanding commitment to serving older adults with excellence and compassion."The Providence is more than a development project – it’s a ministry for future generations. Every decision we make today is guided by a commitment to creating a community where older adults will feel welcomed, valued and cared for,” stated Tara Segal, Chief Mission Integration and Pastoral Care Officer for Franciscan Ministries. “As part of Franciscan Ministries, The Providence will continue the legacy of compassion and service that has defined the Ministry for more than 130 years while meeting the needs of those we will serve tomorrow."The development reflects Franciscan Ministries' broader philosophy of Living Joyfully, which embraces the physical, emotional, social, intellectual, environmental, vocational, and spiritual dimensions of wellness.When The Providence opens, it will not simply mark the arrival of a new senior living community. It will represent the continuation of a ministry that has been enriching lives, strengthening communities, and serving older adults for more than a century.About The ProvidenceThe Providence is a premiere Life Plan Community being developed in New York’s Capital Region, offering a distinctive blend of sophisticated living, personalized services, and compassionate care. Inspired by the legacy of the Daughters of Charity and guided by the mission-driven expertise of Franciscan Ministries, The Providence will feature elegant residences, exceptional dining, enriching wellness opportunities, and a comprehensive continuum of care designed to support residents through every stage of life. Rooted in more than 130 years of service and stewardship, The Providence represents a new generation of senior living – combining the confidence of long-term security with the freedom to live fully, pursue personal passions, and experience life with purpose, connection, and joy. For more information visit, theprovidenceseniorliving.com.About the Daughters of CharityFounded in Paris, France in1633 by St. Louise de Marillac and St. Vincent de Paul, the Daughters of Charity are a global community of women who devote their lives to serving the poorest and most abandoned. In the United States, the Daughters trace their roots back to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Today there are nearly 11,000 members in 98 countries who serve in a myriad of ministries including health care, education, advocacy, social justice, immigrant and refugee assistance, parish ministry, and more. The Sisters live a life of humility and simplicity dedicated to charity.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of senior living communities.Franciscan Ministries’ charitable, community-based programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as a Scholars Program that awards scholarships and provides educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area. For more information, visit franciscanministries.org or call 331.318.5200.

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