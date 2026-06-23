NJBPU Hosts South Jersey Quarterly Business Summit at Rowan University

For Immediate Release: Contact: Alonza Robertson Date: 06/18/2026 609-913-6237

Rowan Chancellor Tony Lowman to Deliver Keynote on Innovation and Growth



TRENTON, N.J. – The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) will host its second Quarterly Business Summit (QBS) of 2026 on Friday, June 26, at Rowan University’s Chamberlain Student Center in Glassboro. The free, half‑day event runs from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and will connect South Jersey businesses with cost‑saving clean energy programs, incentives, and technical assistance.

Registration is available at shorturl.at/buWFX.

Rowan University Chancellor Anthony “Tony” Lowman, Ph.D., will deliver the keynote address, highlighting South Jersey’s innovation ecosystem and university‑industry partnerships.

During the past two years, NJBPU has convened seven Summits, drawing more than 2,500 attendees from large employers, mid‑sized firms, Main Street businesses, and family‑owned shops. The QBS series has become a leading forum for companies seeking grants, incentives, and technical support that drive long‑term growth.

Investments in energy efficiency benefit both businesses and the broader grid. Reducing energy demand eases strain on the electric system, which can help lower wholesale electricity costs and ultimately reduce bills for all New Jersey ratepayers. Through New Jersey’s Clean Energy Program, businesses can access incentives for lighting, HVAC upgrades, building envelope improvements, fleet electrification, and more.

Breakout Discussions

The Summit will feature three breakout discussions tailored to the needs of large businesses, small businesses, and local governments. Each session will include representatives from major utilities, state agencies, and private‑sector firms, including:

Atlantic City Electric

PSE&G

South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas

New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)

TRC Companies

Rowan University Facilities & Operations

Local business leaders and clean‑energy service providers

Topics will include large‑facility energy efficiency strategies, small‑business incentives such as Direct Install and EV programs, and municipal opportunities including CEPG/CEPI grants, Clean Fleets, and Sustainable Jersey technical assistance.

Event Details

WHAT: NJBPU South Jersey Quarterly Business Summit

WHEN: Friday, June 26, 2026 | 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Rowan University, Chamberlain Student Center

201 Mullica Hill Rd., Glassboro, N.J.

REGISTER @ shorturl.at/buWFX. Breakfast will be served at the event.

CONTACT: Joe Grillo; joe.grillo@bpu.nj.gov