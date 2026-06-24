Global Health Intelligence Releases HospiRank 2026: A Guide to Latin America’s Best-Equipped Hospitals

HospiRank 2026, a report on the Best-Equipped Hospitals in Latin America

The latest report includes exclusive JCI insights and specific facility-level data to help medical device and pharmaceutical companies navigate the region.

HospiRank 2026 gives MedTech and pharma companies clear hospital investment insights, helping drive daily sales efforts and support long-term strategic planning.” — Guillaume Corpart

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Latin America’s healthcare systems grow more complex, medical device and pharmaceutical companies need reliable data to track hospital capabilities and infrastructure investments. To meet this need, Global Health Intelligence (GHI) has officially released HospiRank 2026, an annual report ranking the best-equipped hospitals across Latin America.Based on data from more than 19,000 facilities in GHI’s HospiScope database, HospiRank is built entirely on verified infrastructure records. It tracks exact equipment counts, bed capacity, and operating room availability to give companies a clear picture of the market.“For companies in the MedTech and pharmaceutical sectors, knowing which hospitals are investing—and exactly what they are investing in—is a major advantage,” says Guillaume Corpart, CEO of Global Health Intelligence. “We designed HospiRank 2026 to offer these insights clearly and quickly, supporting both daily sales efforts and long-term strategic planning.”What’s New in HospiRank 2026:• Data Poster: A visual summary offering a quick look at the regional data landscape.• JCI & MedTech Perspectives: Interviews with regional MedTech leaders and Joint Commission International (JCI) representatives discussing healthcare quality in Latin America.• Public vs. Private Segmentation: Separate rankings for public and private hospitals across six major markets: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru.• Hospital Benchmarking: A straightforward tool for hospital administrators to compare their facilities against regional peers.• Targeted Capability Indicators: Category-specific equipment rankings that highlight current technology levels and recent acquisition trends.Whether you are a medical device manufacturer optimizing sales territories or a hospital executive planning capital expenditures, HospiRank 2026 provides the information needed to make informed decisions.“This report gives commercial teams a distinct edge by pinpointing exactly where the growth, volume, and opportunity are happening right now,” adds Corpart.HospiRank 2026 is available now as a complimentary download from the Global Health Intelligence website.About Global Health Intelligence (GHI)Global Health Intelligence created HospiScope, the world’s largest hospital demographics database focused on Latin America, as well as SurgiScope, the first database to track surgical procedures performed in the region. The firm updates more than two million hospital data points each year, helping clients with custom research, competitive profiling, market sizing, segmentation, and pricing/cost analyses for the Latin American healthcare industry.

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