Cape Fear Museum Associates Board Announces New Members and Officers

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. – At its annual meeting in June, Cape Fear Museum Associates, Inc. honored four retiring board members and elected officers and four new board members.

John Coble, Susan Hanna, Sara Izad, and Girard Newkirk retired from the board after six years of active service.

Officers for the coming year fiscal year 2026-2027 are Chip Raja, president; Stewart Borrett, vice president; Judy Thornton, secretary; and Ginny Dunn, treasurer.

New board members have each been elected to serve three-year terms on the Associates Board and are named below:

Robert Cameron, General Manger, Gas Center Inc.

Robert Cameron is General Manager of Gas Center, Inc., a Wilmington-based company serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout the region. An active community leader and longtime supporter of Cape Fear Museum and previous board member, Cameron brings extensive business management experience and a strong commitment to preserving and sharing the history and culture of southeastern North Carolina.





Caroline Davis, Platform Product Manager, nCino

Caroline Davis serves as a Platform Product Manager at nCino, where she helps lead the development and delivery of innovative banking technology solutions. A Wilmington resident with a passion for STEM education and community engagement, Davis brings expertise in technology, strategic planning, and cross-functional collaboration to the Museum's Board of Directors.

Brian Jones, Manager, Success Enablement Services, HMH

Brian Jones is Manager of Success Enablement Services at HMH, a leading provider of educational solutions and learning technologies. With a career focused on education, training, and organizational development, Jones offers valuable insight into lifelong learning and educational engagement, supporting the Museum's mission to inspire curiosity and discovery especially as it relates to AI educational tools.

Allen N. Trask, III, Attorney Ward and Smith, P.A.

Allen N. Trask, III is an attorney with Ward and Smith, P.A. and is recognized for his leadership in the legal and business communities of southeastern North Carolina. His experience in corporate law, governance, and strategic counsel provides valuable expertise to the Board as Cape Fear Museum continues to grow its impact throughout the region.





“We’re thrilled to welcome these passionate community leaders to the Cape Fear Museum Associates Board,” said Kate Baillon, Museum Director. “Their diverse perspectives, skills, and experiences will be invaluable as we guide the museum’s growth and work together to shape an inspiring future for our community.”

Cape Fear Museum of History and Science, a Smithsonian Affiliate, www.capefearmuseum.com.