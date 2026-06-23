MultiCon Returns August 8 Featuring Talent from Star Wars, Deadpool, The Walking Dead, Hey Arnold!, Owl House and More

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The fan convention with a cause returns to Los Angeles, featuring celebrity guests, creators, cosplay, and gaming, with proceeds benefiting Make An Impact.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MultiCon, the fan convention where fandom meets purpose, returns to Los Angeles on August 8, 2026, taking over the Skirball Cultural Center and bringing together celebrity guests, creators, cosplay, gaming, live experiences, and some of the most beloved names in pop culture. Created by Multihouse and powered by The Global Entertainment Marketing Academy (GEMA), the one-day event will once again unite fans and the entertainment community while supporting nonprofit organizations on the frontlines of food security, mental health, and crisis intervention through this year's beneficiary, Make An Impact the national nonprofit initiative supporting organizations focused on food security, mental health, crisis intervention, and other essential community services.Multicon's first wave of guests and creators include Rob Liefeld, creator of Deadpool and X-Force; Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, who will be joined by cast members from the series; Craig Bartlett, Matt Yang King (Avatar Last Airbender, Liu Kang In Mortal Kombat Games); creator of Hey Arnold!; Isaac Robinson-Smith, Bishop in the Emmy Nominated X-Men '97; Daniel Logan, who portrayed Boba Fett in Star Wars; Voice actors Zeno Robinson (Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, My Hero Academia, The Owl House) and Jonah Scott (Beastars): Juju Green aka Straw Hat Goofy, TikTok's movie guy and host of iHeartRadio's Get Rec'd podcast; the cast of Reel Rejects; gaming and lifestyle powerhouse 100 Thieves; and additional guests and creators to be announced in the coming weeks.Fans can take part in a cash-prize cosplay competition, explore gaming and fan activations, and enjoy exclusive experiences throughout the day.A highlight of this year's event is a special panel celebrating the 30th anniversary of Hey Arnold!, featuring creator Craig Bartlett and Original Cast members in conversation about the beloved Nickelodeon classic.Special activations include an interactive first look at Scum & Villainy: Rendezvous, opening in Burbank in 2027, appearances by the 501st Legion, a special Star Wars memorabilia exhibit made possible by Rancho Obi-Wan, and the iconic Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine alongside cast appearances from the beloved franchise.Founded by Michael Tessler, CEO of Multihouse, MultiCon was born out of a desire to help communities recover following the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Organized in just 30 days, the inaugural event sold out and raised more than $100,000 for recovery efforts in Altadena and the Pacific Palisades, demonstrating the power of fandom to create meaningful real-world impact."Our first MultiCon was a beautiful experiment," said Tessler. "In less than 30 days, we rallied fandom communities, celebrities, and creators to help our neighbors through the devastating LA wildfires. Our community once again needs our help as organizations are facing an unprecedented $430 billion in federal funding cuts. MultiCon gives us a way to help support these organizations, all while bringing our community together for a day of fun, magic, and joy.”"Community-based organizations have stepped up through calm and crisis, ensuring neighbors have access to food, housing, and mental health support, all while facing razor-thin margins and federal cuts that threaten their survival," said Traci Donnelly, President of Make An Impact. "Make An Impact exists for this moment, and we couldn't be more excited to unite with Hollywood's storytellers at MultiCon to help these organizations grow and thrive.""Entertainment has always had the power to bring people together," said Stacy La Cotera, President of GEMA. "MultiCon is a powerful example of what happens when fandom, creativity, and purpose come together in support of something bigger than ourselves."MultiCon takes place on August 8, 2026, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.Tickets are now available at multiconla.com, starting at $59 at www.MulticonLA.com

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