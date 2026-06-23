Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission Continues to Make Progress Towards Implementation of Social Consumption Regulations

Cities and towns are working concurrently to opt-in and update zoning rules

WORCESTER—Six months after the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (Commission) approved final regulations for Social Consumption Establishments in the Commonwealth, four internal working groups continue to make progress towards making the licenses available.

The Social Consumption Regulatory Implementation Project, launched in January 2026, established a governance structure, stakeholder coordination plan, and clear scope for the multi‑phase effort involving four cross-functional working groups responsible for regulatory development, operations, licensing and IT configuration, municipal engagement, compliance, and public education.

At the Commission’s June 11 public meeting, Executive Director Travis Ahern outlined the deliverables that the working groups are undertaking, including:

Establishing the framework for a social consumption Responsible Vendor Training (RVT) curriculum;

Developing deliverable plans for Supplemental, Hospitality, and Event Organizer license types;

Initiating licensing, inspection, and compliance process design;

Reviewing and updating the model Host Community Agreement (HCA) template and guidance documents;

Building the municipal opt‑in infrastructure and engagement approach;

Defining the public awareness, education, and external communications strategy; and

Organizing IT and data needs to support new applications and workflows.

Consistent with the originally communicated timeline from December 2025, the Commission’s working groups are focused on drafting application materials for RVT and the licenses, continuing process mapping for licensing and enforcement, finalizing operational documents and evaluation rubrics for RVT, expanding municipal engagement, and advancing public education planning.

As the Commission continues to work on implementation internally, next steps towards Social Consumption Establishments becoming a reality include municipalities opting-in to host such establishments within their jurisdiction. Cities and towns must opt-in via local ordinance, bylaw, vote, referendum, or other lawful municipal action, consistent with Massachusetts law.

“Municipal collaboration is essential to making social consumption successful. Cities and towns serve more than just a procedural step in this process; they are implementation partners. Commission staff and cross-functional teams have been working diligently to build the licensing, compliance, training, municipal engagement, and public education infrastructure needed to launch this sector responsibly,” said Commissioner Xiomara Albán DeLobato. “As municipalities consider local implementation, we want to support a pathway that protects public health and safety, advances equity, and recognizes the role this industry can play as an economic driver for communities across the Commonwealth.”

Once a city or town has successfully opted-in, they should inform the Commission via the recently launched Municipal Zoning Tracker: Social Consumption form. Information submitted through this form will be reflected on the Commission’s Municipal Zoning Tracker, which highlights zoning bylaws, ordinances, and local authorization statuses related to adult-use Marijuana Establishments for all 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth. This tracker allows prospective licensees to use one centralized database to see what types of Marijuana Establishments are allowed in a specific town or city.

Cities and towns will also have to make necessary revisions to zoning codes to allow for social consumption establishments and establish their own permitting and local approval processes.

After opting in, municipalities must update their zoning codes to allow for Social Consumption Establishments and begin negotiating HCAs with prospective licensees before applicants can apply for licensure from the Commission.

Municipalities may also consider establishing local strategies to support equity applicants; determining local time restrictions for the sale of marijuana or marijuana products at social consumption establishments; and whether to grant permission for the sale of non‑infused food, beverages, and other items.

The Commission, through its Government Affairs and Policy Department, regularly provides social consumption updates and resources for municipalities via a quarterly newsletter, emails, or on the Commission’s website.

For more information, visit MassCannabisControl.com, contact the Commission by phone (774-415-0200) or email (Commission@CCCMass.com), or follow the agency on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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