Pervaziv AI Extends Enterprise AI Control Layer to Safari with Cortex 4.9, Bringing Agentic AI Across All Major Browsers

Cortex 4.9 in Safari

Cortex expands secure AI assistance to Safari, completing browser coverage across Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari while strengthening Apple ecosystem support.

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pervaziv AI today announced Cortex 4.9, the latest expansion of its Enterprise AI Control Layer, bringing Cortex to Safari and extending secure AI assistance across Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, and Safari. The release strengthens Pervaziv AI’s mission to make enterprise AI available wherever work happens, across browsers, IDEs, mobile devices, security workflows, cloud-connected systems, and enterprise applications.

Cortex 4.9 is a major milestone in the company’s cross-browser strategy. Modern work no longer happens in a single application or a single workspace. Developers review code in repositories, security teams investigate findings inside web dashboards, business users move between enterprise SaaS applications, and engineering leaders need consistent visibility across distributed tools. With Safari support, Cortex now gives organizations a broader and more consistent way to deploy secure AI assistance across the major browsers their teams already use.

For Apple-first users and macOS-centered teams, Safari support removes an important adoption gap. Cortex has already expanded across browsers, IDEs, Android, iPhone, enterprise systems, and security workflows. Safari completes a major part of that browser journey by bringing the Cortex assistant surface to users who rely on Apple’s desktop browser as part of their daily workflow.

“Enterprise AI should not force teams into a new destination just to get work done,” said Anoop Jaishankar, Founder and CEO of Pervaziv AI. “Cortex 4.9 brings the Enterprise AI Control Layer to Safari, completing a major browser expansion across Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari. This matters because real enterprise work happens across mixed environments. Some teams live in Chrome, some standardize on Edge, some use Firefox, and many Apple-first users rely on Safari. Cortex is designed to meet them where they already work, with secure AI assistance, enterprise context, and trusted continuity across surfaces.”

## A Native Path for Apple-First Teams

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Safari support is more than a browser checkbox. Apple’s extension ecosystem works differently from Chrome, Edge, and Firefox, and Cortex 4.9 introduces a Safari-ready experience built around the expected macOS app and Safari extension model. Users can open Cortex from Safari, connect it to the active page, and work with the assistant while reviewing, asking questions, summarizing, scanning, and reasoning with browser context.

That matters for enterprises with mixed browser environments. AI adoption becomes harder when organizations must standardize on one browser before teams can benefit from AI assistance. Cortex 4.9 helps organizations standardize AI capability without forcing a single browser standard. Safari users can now access the same broader Cortex direction that already supports secure AI assistance in Chrome, Edge, Firefox, IDEs, Android, and iPhone.

The result is a more practical path for enterprise rollout. Cortex fits into existing behavior rather than asking every user to change how they work. Developers can continue reviewing repositories and application context in the browser. Security teams can continue investigating findings inside dashboards. Business and technical users can continue working across web applications while bringing Cortex into the flow of analysis, review, and decision support.

## Apple Sign-In, Subscription Support, and Account Continuity

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Cortex 4.9 also strengthens the Apple ecosystem experience with Apple-aware sign-in and subscription support across the Safari extension workflow. Safari users can authenticate through Apple-supported flows, complete browser extension sign-in through the Pervaziv authentication, and access subscription paths aligned with Apple’s ecosystem.

This builds on the direction introduced with Cortex 4.8 for iPhone, where Apple Sign-In and Apple subscription handling became part of the broader Cortex mobile experience. Together, Cortex for iPhone and Cortex for Safari make the platform more complete for Apple-first environments. Users gain a more familiar way to sign in, subscribe, manage access, and continue using secure enterprise AI across Apple devices and browsers.

For Pervaziv AI, the Safari release is part of a larger Apple ecosystem expansion. iPhone brings the Enterprise AI Control Layer to mobile users, while Safari brings secure AI assistance into Apple’s desktop browser experience. Apple Sign-In, Apple subscription support, account management, privacy controls, and Safari extension readiness all point in the same direction: Cortex is becoming easier for Apple-first teams to adopt, manage, and use across devices.

## Built for Enterprise Trust, Not Just Browser Access

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Cortex 4.9 includes surrounding platform work required to make Safari support enterprise-ready. The release strengthens account and session continuity, improves browser extension authentication, and supports cleaner relay behavior for connected AI sessions. Related Pervaziv UI updates support more reliable browser-extension callback handling, Apple provider support, client session continuity, and account state management.

For customers, this means Safari is not being treated as a side experience. It is part of the same Cortex platform strategy: secure authentication, consistent account state, managed subscription access, reliable connected AI workflows, and continuity across enterprise surfaces.

The settings and account experience has also been refined with clearer access to account management, sign out, privacy policy, terms, and account deletion paths. These updates support external distribution requirements while giving users a more professional and transparent product experience.

Enterprise AI requires trust at every layer. That includes the intelligence of the assistant, but it also includes how users sign in, manage access, understand privacy and terms, continue sessions, and move across devices without losing context.

## Secure AI Assistance Inside the Browser

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Cortex for Safari brings the same security-aware product direction that has shaped recent Cortex releases. AI assistance should be powerful, contextual, and controlled. Cortex 4.9 adds security prompt guardrails that help users pause before sending prompts that may lead to risky implementation behavior. When a request touches sensitive areas such as authentication, authorization, secrets, data exposure, injection risk, or unsafe configuration, Cortex can guide the user toward safer constraints.

The browser experience also continues to expand security workflows such as repository-aware analysis and Software Component Analysis. These capabilities help teams reason about application and dependency risk from the same browser context where much of the investigation already happens.

This is not just about adding another browser icon. Cortex 4.9 is about making AI more practical for real enterprise work: reviewing code, understanding risk, preparing reports, sharing results, validating decisions, and maintaining continuity between engineering and security teams.

## Enterprise AI Wherever Work Happens

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With Cortex 4.9, Pervaziv AI now supports Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, and Safari in the browser; VS Code, Visual Studio, and IntelliJ in the IDE; and mobile access through Android and iPhone. Each surface advances the same product vision: secure AI assistance, enterprise context, and security workflows available where users already spend their time.

For Apple-first users, Safari support closes an important gap. For enterprises, it simplifies rollout across mixed browser environments. For development and security teams, it brings Cortex closer to the actual flow of work. For Pervaziv AI, Cortex 4.9 strengthens the foundation of a broader Enterprise AI Control Layer across browsers, IDEs, mobile devices, and connected enterprise systems.

Pervaziv AI Cortex is becoming a more complete control layer for secure agentic engineering. Safari support brings that vision one step closer to universal access across the modern software and security workspace.

## About Pervaziv AI

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Pervaziv AI is an Enterprise AI and Cybersecurity company delivering AI developer tools, cybersecurity automation, and DevSecOps platforms for modern engineering and security teams. The company’s Cortex platform helps organizations scan, remediate, build, and deploy applications securely using AI-powered software security across cloud, browser, IDE, mobile, and enterprise environments. Pervaziv AI integrates with enterprise ecosystems to provide a unified view of software risk, productivity, and secure agentic engineering workflows.

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