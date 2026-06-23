United ReURS250Tour Stops at Nashville Fire Training Academy Saturday June 27 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Honoring First Responders and National Unity

The United Responder Shield is a seven-foot, 300-pound tribute to first responders, created by contemporary Terrazzo master Allen Sedaka and through the divine inspiration of Bruce Schmutter, whose life’s purpose was reborn as a volunteer responder on September 12, 2001, in the aftermath of the World Trade Center.

The philosophy behind the symbolism of the United Responder Shield is to pay homage to all responders, those who sacrificed and those who continue to safeguard all those in need.

“We will never forget the heroes that willingly sacrificed their lives. Their efforts have forever forged a shield of protection for us all.”

Bruce took his dedication and lessons learned as a quest to make a difference through the founding of the Actionable Innovation Institute. Through its emblem, he has launched the URS250Tour, a cross-country mission to share the healing and unifying powers of the Shield.

The United Responder Shield has stood proudly at the starting line of Memorial Stair Climbs, Nassau Coliseum, UBS Arena, and other venues, welcoming responders, survivors, and families.

In recognition of the 250th birthday of our Nation and the 25th Anniversary of 9/11, the NFPA has selected the United Responder Shield as a symbol of patriotism and unity.

In Phoenix, Arizona, will serve as the south-westernmost destination on the 2,400-mile journey from its home in New York City. The public is invited to attend a special luncheon: Meet your Heroes, Inspire the future responders. The significance of this museum lies in its preservation of Rescue 4 and artifacts from the World Trade Center, standing as the epitome of remembrance.

Founded in 1961, the Hall of Flame Museum is a private non-profit organization that offers educational and outreach programs on fire safety and prevention to thousands of young people in Arizona every year. For more information go to hallofflame.org or call 602-275-3473.

The URS250Tour will include a multitude of stops at along the way, featuring ceremonies and opportunities for onlookers to experience the United Responder Shield firsthand. The clear message will be delivered: I Stand For Heroes, So They Can Stand For Us All!

The tour starts in New York and includes stops in Indianapolis, Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association 80th Convention, Phoenix, Las Vegas: NFPA Conference and Expo, Military Firefighter Heritage Foundation and DOD Firefighters Memorial, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Oklahoma City Fire Museum, Nashville, and Washington D.C. National Law Enforcement Memorial.

The United Responder Shield honors all responders and branches of the military, going beyond the bounds of individual designations and unifying brave men and women with a God-given purpose, saving lives.

Bruce Schmutter

President Facilitator Technologies The United Responder Shield

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 917-887-0176

Phone: 718-246-2626