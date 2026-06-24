M.LEAGUE U.S. Tour kicks off: World Riichi Announces New Publishing Division And International Professional Accord

Professional mahjong players from Japan who will participate in U.S. tour WR Publishing releases English versions of two M.LEAGUER titles World Riichi Teams Up with Four Major Japanese Pro Organizations

M.LEAGUE U.S. Tour kicks off this week! World Riichi debuts its publishing arm with pro book translations & a historic 4-organization international accord.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown has begun. This week, the historic M.LEAGUE x World Riichi U.S. Tour officially arrives in the United States, bringing the world's premier professional competitive mahjong players to North America for the first-ever multi-city tour. To mark this monumental occasion, World Riichi is breaking major industry news with a dual announcement that will permanently reshape the global landscape of the mind sport: the launch of World Riichi Publishing and a historic multi-organization international tournament contract.The Launch of World Riichi Publishing (WRP)World Riichi is proud to officially unveil its brand-new literary division, World Riichi Publishing (WRP). Dedicated to bridging the gap between legendary Japanese strategy and global players, WRP is celebrating its debut with the English-translated editions of two highly acclaimed strategy texts, originally published in Japan by Mynavi Publishing. The titles are authored by attending M.LEAGUE celebrity professionals: reigning world champion Kotaro Uchikawa (EX FU-RINKAZAN) of the Japan Professional Mahjong League, and pro player Yoshihiro Matsumoto (Shibuya ABEMAS) of Nihon Pro Mahjong Association.-Riichi Mahjong: The Essential Playbook (Kotaro Uchikawa)-Riichi Mahjong: Balance Your Game (Yoshihiro Matsumoto)While limited physical copies of both translated books will make an exclusive preview debut for on-site purchase during the tour while supplies last, the books will mainly be featured as digital ebooks, which will officially launch globally during the first week of July.Furthermore, tournament attendees and competitors will have the chance to win an ultimate 3-Book Strategy Bundle offered as prizes, featuring both new translations alongside Jenn Barr’s foundational western guide, "Riichi Mahjong: The Only Way to Play." WRP has already secured the rights from Mynavi Publishing for an extensive pipeline of additional premier Japanese mahjong titles scheduled for release in the coming months.A New Era for Global Pro Mahjong: Worldwide AllianceIn a massive structural shift for the sport, World Riichi has already announced a landmark contract with four major Japanese professional mahjong organizations: Japan Professional Mahjong League (JPML), Nihon Pro Mahjong Association (NPM), Mahjong Union (MU) and Real Mahjong Unit (RMU).Historically, elite professional tournaments in Japan have been restricted to players registered only within their domestic organizations. This groundbreaking new agreement officially establishes a framework for cross-organization participation, opening doors for international players and cross-organizational talent to compete in prestigious pro tournaments, including the respective professional leagues and non-open tournaments that were previously completely inaccessible to not only the global community but also between organizations.To commemorate this historic five-org alliance, an official signing ceremony will be broadcast live from New York City. Global fans, players, and media representatives can tune in to watch the live stream in real-time on June 30th at 9:30 AM EDT (10:30 PM JST) via the official Japan Professional Mahjong YouTube channel and the official World Riichi YouTube channel Redragon Named Official Broadcast & Gear Sponsor for NYC FinaleAdding to the excitement, World Riichi has partnered with premier gaming peripheral brand Redragon for the tour's grand finale in New York City on June 30th. Redragon will serve as the official sponsor of the M.LEAGUE vs World Riichi Professional Mahjong Exhibition Match live stream, equipping the commentary team with high-performance, broadcast-grade headsets to ensure pristine audio quality for viewers worldwide.Furthermore, Redragon is directly backing the local community by powering the "Eastside Showdown"—a friendly event running alongside the main exhibition matches. Participants in the Eastside Showdown will compete for and look forward to utilizing premium Redragon anime keyboard and mouse setups. This partnership beautifully bridges the worlds of tactical mind sports and high-performance gaming gear, poetically anchored by the iconic "Red Dragon" tile celebrated by both brands.Last Chance to Witness History: 3 Days Until KickoffWith the action beginning this Friday, final preparations are underway for the tour's dual-city rollout. Limited player registrations are still available for the main tournament. This is the last window to join the launch in person. Otherwise, catch the action through livestreams online.The Final Tour Schedule:• June 26 (Las Vegas): Official Press Conference & Media Launch Event (11:00 AM at Bluebird Mahjong Studio).• June 26 (Las Vegas): Welcome reception (7:00 pm at HyperX Arena for tournament ticket-holders)• June 27–28 (Las Vegas): The Main Tournament (6 auto tables up for grabs!)• June 27 (Las Vegas): Las Vegas After Hours VIP Event (Sold Out!)• June 29 (New York City): NYC After Hours fan meet and greet (Sold Out!)• June 30 (New York City): M.LEAGUE vs WRPM Final Exhibition Matches on Redragon-Sponsored Live Commentary Stream• June 30 (New York City): Eastside Showdown (a chance to play with M.LEAGUE guests, running alongside the exhibition matches) (Sold Out!)Registration & Ticket InformationThere is still time to secure your place at this historic event, purchase the newly launched books, and be a part of global mahjong history. To register as a player, please visit the World Riichi Tour Website immediately.Make sure to subscribe to the World Riichi Youtube Channel to follow the action through the tour livestreams.About World RiichiWorld Riichi is the leading international organization dedicated to the growth, open tracking, and professional structure of riichi mahjong outside of Japan. Through international tournaments, cross-border player advocacy, and its newly formed World Riichi Publishing arm, World Riichi connects global enthusiasts with elite-level competition.

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