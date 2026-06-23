MSPA Americas Returns to Las Vegas for ShopperFest 2026

Official Industry Annual Conference for Mystery Shoppers Slated for June 26-28

The conference gives shoppers and evaluators direct access to company executives, industry leaders, and peers while creating an environment focused on education, networking and professional growth.” — Mike Mershimer, President, MSPA Americas

LAS VEGAS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSPA Americas , the industry’s official customer journey association, will return to Las Vegas, Nevada to host ShopperFest 2026, June 26-28, 2026. ShopperFest is one of the trade association’s two annual conferences, held annually to support mystery shoppers, merchandisers, and evaluators throughout the Americas.“ShopperFest continues to be one of the most valuable events we offer for the independent contractor community,” said MSPA Americas Board President Mike Mershimer of member company The Mershimer Group . “The conference gives shoppers and evaluators direct access to company executives, trainers, industry leaders, and peers while creating an environment focused on education, networking and professional growth.”MSPA Americas’ ShopperFest is an annual event that brings together professionals and stakeholders in the mystery shopping, merchandising and customer experience industries. Since 2014, ShopperFest has featured workshops, seminars, panel discussions, certification opportunities and networking events designed to educate attendees on the latest trends, best practices and innovations impacting the customer journey industry. Registrations are heavily subsidized by its sponsors, making the conference one the most affordable in the country.The three-day event will take place at the Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, steps from the Fremont Street Experience. Conference programming includes educational sessions for both new and experienced shoppers, specialized video shopping training tracks, certification review sessions, networking receptions and interactive discussions led by MSPA Americas member company executives and industry experts. New for 2026, certain panels will be led by veteran shoppers who will share their insights in a peer-to-peer exchange.ShopperFest is intentionally designed to support attendees at every experience level, from newcomers interested in learning about the industry to veteran field talent seeking advanced education and networking opportunities. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect directly with MSPA member companies and fellow professionals from across the industry. In addition to weekend registration, day passes are also available for Las Vegas locals to participate in part of the program. Circulating the US, the program was last held in Las Vegas in 2016.Additional information regarding registration, sponsorships, hotel accommodations and conference programming is available at www.MSPA-Americas.org . The conference is being produced and managed by Buena Vista Events & Management

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