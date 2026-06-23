Attorney General Brenna Bird Tours Duane Arnold Energy Center with U.S. Department of Energy Deputy Secretary James Danly, Attends Energy Symposium

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird was today joined by U.S. Department of Energy Deputy Secretary James Danly during a tour of the Duane Arnold Energy Center in Palo, Iowa, and the Duane Arnold Training Center in Hiawatha, Iowa. The Attorney General also attended the Corridor Business Journal Energy Symposium, where she introduced the Deputy Secretary as a keynote speaker.

“Iowa is a national leader in our country’s all-of-the-above energy approach. The recommissioning of the Duane Arnold nuclear facility is an exciting step forward for our state and the country,” said Attorney General Brenna Bird. “Advancing nuclear energy and strengthening energy infrastructure in Iowa will help meet the demands of emerging technologies and strengthen the economy in our communities and state. Thank you to NextEra Energy for being a great host today and to Deputy Secretary Danly and his team for joining us.”

After more than 45 years, the Duane Arnold Energy Center ceased operations in August 2020. In 2025, NextEra Energy announced plans to restart the center and to be fully operational by early 2029. This restart project will strengthen local grid reliability, provide emissions-free power to Eastern Iowa, create approximately 400 full-time jobs and generate more than $9 billion in economic impact across the state.



The tour of the energy center included an overview of plant operations and update of the construction progress, with tour stops at the refuel floor, turbine operations deck, and control room. At the training center, NextEra Energy training and operations leadership provided an overview of their workforce development and licensing programs. The tour included a demonstration of the glass-panel simulator, a digital replica of the Duane Arnold control room.

The Corridor Business Journal Energy Symposium brought industry leaders together to discuss the restart of the Duane Arnold Energy Center, and the role it plays in Iowa’s energy future. The program included keynote speakers from the U.S. Department of Energy and NextEra Energy, as well as a panel of business leaders discussing the local and regional economic impact of the restart.

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For More Information:

Contact: Jen Green | jen.green@ag.iowa.gov