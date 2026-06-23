Attorney General Tong Announces Connecticut Lab and its Owner Pay Over $145K to Settle Allegations of Medicaid Enrollment Fraud

06/23/2026

Lab is terminated from the Connecticut Medicaid Program

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong and United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, David X. Sullivan, announced today that Coastal Diagnostics, LLC (Coastal) and its owner, Tricia Conroy (Conroy), have entered into a civil settlement agreement with the federal and state governments in which they paid $145,720, to resolve allegations they made material misrepresentations to the Connecticut Medicaid program in their Provider Enrollment Application.

Coastal is a reference laboratory, with offices located at 7 Sycamore Way, Unit 9A, Branford, Connecticut. Coastal is owned and operated by Conroy.

A related lab, Genco Lab, LLC (Genco), is a reference laboratory also located at 7 Sycamore Way, Suite 9, Branford, Connecticut. Genco is owned by Paul Conroy, Conroy’s husband. In addition to being the owner of Coastal, Conroy was also the Chief Operating Officer of Genco.

In August 2025, Genco and its owners entered into a civil settlement agreement with the federal and state governments in which they paid $1,255,825 to settle allegations that they submitted false and fraudulent claims to government health care programs for medically unnecessary urine drug tests.

This latest settlement involves allegations that Conroy, on behalf of Coastal, failed to disclose to the Connecticut Medicaid program her relationships with Paul Conroy and Genco. Had the relationships been accurately reported, Connecticut Medicaid would not have approved Coastal’s application, because at the time Genco was under a payment suspension and was being investigated for fraud.

After Coastal began submitting claims for laboratory services, Connecticut Medicaid learned that Coastal and Genco were related and terminated Coastal’s provider agreement.

Based on the above, the United States and the State of Connecticut contend that the claims submitted by Coastal were false and fraudulent.

To resolve the government’s claims, Coastal and Conroy agreed to pay $145,720, which covers the time-period from March 6, 2024 to June 3, 2024.

“Healthcare providers who participate in taxpayer funded healthcare plans have an obligation to provide accurate and truthful information to the government. My office stands ready, with our federal and state partners, to take strong action to protect the integrity of our healthcare programs,” said Attorney General Tong.

Forensic Fraud Examiner Lisa Bailey, Assistant Attorney General Christine Miller, and Deputy Associate Attorney General Gregory O’Connell, Chief of the Government Fraud Section, assisted the Attorney General with this matter.

Anyone with knowledge of suspected fraud or abuse in the public healthcare system is asked to contact the Attorney General’s Government Fraud Section at 860-808-5040 or by email at ag.fraud@ct.gov; the Connecticut Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at 860-258-5986 or by email at conndcj@ct.gov; or the Connecticut Department of Social Services fraud reporting hotline at 1-800-842-2155, online at www.ct.gov/dss/reportingfraud, or by email to providerfraud.dss@ct.gov.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov