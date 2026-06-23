Sweetwater Climbs to #4 Among North America’s Top 100 Most Inspiring Workplaces for 2026

America’s largest online music instrument retailer earns four special recognition badges for Culture, Employee Experience, Inclusion, and Wellbeing

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweetwater has once again been named one of North America’s most inspiring workplaces, this year ranking fourth overall in the 2026 Top 100 North America Inspiring Workplaces Awards. The country’s largest online music instrument and pro audio retailer is also the highest-ranked retailer on this year’s list and the best-ranked company in Indiana, climbing from ninth place overall in 2025.Inspiring Workplaces presented the award to Sweetwater on June 17. In addition to the overall ranking, Sweetwater was given special recognition for its best-in-class culture and purpose, employee experience, inclusion, and wellbeing for all businesses between 500 and 4,999 employees in North America.“This ranking reflects something we think about every day: a great customer experience starts with a great employee experience,” said Sweetwater CEO Mike Clem. “Recognition across culture, inclusion, wellbeing, and employee experience in the same year is a testament to what our people are committed to building here, together, across every part of the organization.”Four special recognition awards for culture, employee experience, inclusion, and wellbeing do not happen by accident. Sweetwater is very intentional with its approach to address five critical areas of employee health: mental, physical, financial, social, and professional. Among the programs currently in placed driving that recognition include:- A licensed in-house mental health counselor who offers free, confidential sessions at their HQ campus- A free fitness center, a racquetball court, an in-house personal trainer, and a medical clinic with a doctor and a nurse for employees and families- Financial education through its employee assistance program partner and 401(k) representatives, who hold monthly office hours- Hosting company-wide events such as a family zoo picnic, free outings to sporting events, a turkey giveaway, a Santa Lunch event, and employee appreciation cookouts- Partnering with local nonprofits to offer employees volunteer and service opportunities- Partnering with two post-secondary education programs to provide continued learning opportunities to leverage the education reimbursement program, even allowing employees to defer payments until degree completionInspiring Workplaces was established in 2015 and evaluates thousands of organizations across eight global regions. Company evaluations are scored across six key elements: purpose and culture, leadership, wellbeing, employee voice, employee experience, and inclusion and belonging.“The 2026 North American winners show what people-first organizations look like in action,” commented Srikant Chellappa, CEO and cofounder of Engagedly, who presents the Inspiring Workplace Awards. “By building cultures rooted in trust, belonging, growth, and purpose, these organizations are creating workplaces where people and performance can thrive in concert. Engagedly is proud to partner with Inspiring Workplaces in celebrating organizations that are setting a higher standard for the future of work.”To learn more about working at Sweetwater, visit Sweetwater.com/careers About SweetwaterThe number one online retailer for music makers, Sweetwater is trusted and beloved by millions of musicians, audio engineers, teachers, band and orchestra directors, and podcasters who rely on the company to help advance their musical and creative journeys. From beginners to rock stars, music makers everywhere seek out Sweetwater’s industry-leading expertise, including in-depth product videos to inform their purchases and unrivaled post-care support. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and founded in 1979, Sweetwater Sound, LLC credits its four decades of growth to its 2,500 employees and its deep understanding of the profound connection that music makers have with their craft, their gear, and the creative process. Sweetwater is amplifying change through music and lifting up communities by creating, empowering, and caring about the music makers of tomorrow and today. For more information, visit Sweetwater.com

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