Jazanne Brass Named 2026 Kohlmeyer Hagen Educator of the Year

Jeanne Brass, winner Educator of The Year

Jazanne Brass Named 2026 KH Law Educator of the Year for ISD #77 (Mankato, MN)

We were overwhelmed by the quality of nominations we received this year. Jazanne's nominations reflected her excellence as an educator and the lasting impact she has on the lives of children.” — Jason Kohlmeyer, Partner Kohlmeyer Hagen Law Office

MANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KH Law is proud to announce Jazanne Brass as the recipient of the firm's 2026 Educator of the Year Award , recognizing her outstanding dedication to students, families, and the educational community within Mankato Area Public Schools (ISD 77). She will receive a $500 prize and an award.The award was created to honor exceptional educators who make a meaningful difference in students' lives and contribute positively to the Mankato community. Following an open nomination period, KH Law received numerous heartfelt submissions from students, parents, colleagues, and community members in support of Ms. Brass.Among many deserving educators, Jazanne Brass stood out for the remarkable number of nominations praising her compassion, dedication to her students' success, patience, and unwavering commitment to helping every student. One nominator shared that their child began the school year feeling shy and reserved, but through Ms. Brass's encouragement and support, grew in confidence and social skills, and will be entering kindergarten ready to thrive.Currently serving as a preschool teacher, Ms. Brass previously worked as a special education teacher. Those who nominated her described an educator who goes above and beyond to create supportive learning environments, build meaningful relationships, and advocate for the unique needs of every child.The nomination process highlighted the extraordinary work being done throughout the district. KH Law extends its gratitude to all educators who were nominated and to everyone who took the time to share stories about the teachers who have made a difference in their lives."The number of thoughtful nominations we received speaks volumes about the strength of our local education community," Kohlmeyer added. "While only one educator could receive this year's award, we were honored to learn about so many individuals who are helping shape the future of our community through their work with students."KH Law congratulates Jazanne Brass on being named the 2026 Educator of the Year and thanks all educators across ISD 77 for their dedication, passion, and service.KH Law is a Minnesota law firm serving clients in family law and criminal defense . The firm is committed to supporting the communities it serves through service initiatives, educational programs, and community partnerships.

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