Check for invasive species before buying or selling docks, lifts, boats or other water equipment

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds people to check boats and trailers, docks and boat lifts, and all other water-related equipment for aquatic invasive species, especially when buying or selling used equipment.

“Although we are past the initial spring shoreline equipment installation rush, the mid-season market for used equipment presents a much higher risk of spreading AIS,” DNR Invasive Species Training Coordinator April Rust said. “This is because used docks, lifts, boats, trailers and swim rafts moved mid-season can carry attached AIS to waters that don’t have zebra mussels or other invasive species.”

Minnesota law requires that docks and lifts remain out of the water for at least 21 days before they can be placed into another waterbody. In addition, anyone who transports a dock or lift with attached zebra mussels from a shoreline property to another location for decontamination needs a free permit to transport it legally.

The DNR recommends these steps:

Look for zebra mussels on the posts, footings, wheels and underwater support bars of docks and lifts, as well as any parts of boats, pontoons and rafts that might have been submerged in water for an extended period. Ensure water is drained from equipment before transporting.

Hire DNR-permitted lake service provider businesses to install and remove docks, lifts, rafts, boats and other water-related equipment. They have been trained on Minnesota’s aquatic invasive species laws and have experience identifying and removing invasive species.

Contact an area DNR aquatic invasive species specialist to report any invasive species not already known to be in the water body.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species. Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

all water and leave drain plugs out during transport. Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

of unwanted bait in the trash. Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters. Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

Decontaminate watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website.

watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website. Spray watercraft and equipment with high-pressure water or rinse with water if high-pressure water is not available.

watercraft and equipment with high-pressure water or with water if high-pressure water is not available. Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another water body.

More information is available on the aquatic invasive species page of the DNR website.