Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Announces New Paddling Trails in Highland Village

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HIGHLAND VILLAGE – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will officially launch five new paddling trails on Lewisville Lake in Highland Village this Thursday, bringing the total number of Texas Paddling Trails to 96.

A launch ceremony and grand opening event for the Hickory Creek Arm trails is scheduled for June 25 at 11 a.m. at Lakeside Community Park, 707 Highland Village Road, in Highland Village. The five new trails offer multiple access points with several options for a short half-hour or half-day paddle on Lewisville Lake, adding a total of eight miles in official paddling trails to the statewide program. The access points include Marauder Park, Pilot Knoll Park, Sunset Point Park, Lakeside Community Park and Copperas Branch Park.

“TPWD is excited about the addition of the Highland Village Paddling Trails on the Hickory Creek Arm of Lewisville Lake,” said Shelly Plante, nature tourism manager for TPWD. “Paddlers will have plenty of options for loops and one-way trails, along with opportunities to fish and view wildlife on this beautiful section of the lake.”

The five trails within the greater Lewisville Lake Paddling Trail system include the Pilot Knoll Loop, Lakeside to Copperas Branch, Pilot Knoll to Sunset Point, Lakeside Park Loop and Sunset Point to Lakeside Paddling Trails. Each trail offers a peaceful paddle of varying lengths and times depending on water levels, route taken, time spent observing and wind speed. Paddlers should also be aware of motorboats in high-traffic areas.

The Hickory Creek Arm of Lewisville Lake provides opportunities for anglers to target multiple species, including largemouth bass, channel catfish, crappie, white bass and striped bass. Small lures like jigs, crankbaits, plastic worms, spinnerbaits and swimbaits are all effective to reel in these fish. Wildlife viewers will see a variety of birds and other wildlife, including great blue herons, great egrets, mallards, swallows and belted kingfishers.

The trail was made possible through a partnership between TPWD and the City of Highland Village. Additional information on the new trail can be found on the Lewisville Lake — Highland Village Paddling Trails website.

The Texas Paddling Trails program helps promote habitat conservation through sustainable economic development while providing additional recreational opportunities to the public. To learn more, visit the Texas Paddling Trails website.