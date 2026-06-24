Allison Copeland Donnelly Promoted to President of Restaurant Division at Al Copeland Investments

Allison Copeland Donnelly

Third-generation leadership honors the legacy of founder Al Copeland Sr.

A third-generation leader, Allison has been hands-on across the business playing a key role in our growth while keeping us connected to the people and communities we serve.” — Al Copeland Jr.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Al Copeland Investments (ACI) and Chairman & CEO, Al Copeland Jr. announce the promotion of Allison Copeland Donnelly to President of the company’s restaurant division, recognizing her leadership, operational expertise and long-standing commitment to the family-owned business.Donnelly has been part of ACI for decades, beginning her career at age 15 working in the family’s restaurants. After graduating from the University of New Orleans in hospitality management, she was working in the company’s hotel division when Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast region.Donnelly stepped in to support the restaurant division’s human resources team in critical post-Katrina staffing efforts. The experience shaped her career in hospitality leadership – sparking a lifelong passion for nurturing and empowering employees and a love of the restaurant business.Previously serving as Senior VP of the restaurant division, in her new role as President, Donnelly will oversee operations across ACI’s restaurants portfolio of brands, including Copeland’s of New Orleans , Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro, Mirepoix Event Catering and Nolé special event venue.Throughout her tenure, Donnelly has helped drive the company’s growth through innovation and a people-first culture. She is known for her collaborative leadership style and focus on mentoring team members and advancing talent from within.“I’ve grown up in this business and had the privilege to learn every part of it,” said Donnelly. “As president, my focus is on evolving our restaurant division and elevating the hospitality experience while staying grounded in what sets us apart: strong teams, internal development, consistent execution, exceptional food and a genuine connection to our guests and community. That balance will continue to drive our next phase of growth and our promise of ‘Flavor You Can Feel. Roots You Can Trust.”Led by Chairman & CEO, Al Copeland Jr., ACI is a privately owned, multi-faceted management company overseeing the Al Copeland Family of Restaurants, Diversified Foods & Seasonings, a hotel division in the metro New Orleans area, Copeland Tower Living retirement community and the philanthropic efforts of the Al Copeland Foundation (ACF).###Founded by the renowned restaurateur Al Copeland Sr., who launched Popeyes Famous Fried Chicken in 1972 and opened the first Copeland’s of New Orleans in 1983, Al Copeland Investments (ACI) continues to shape the future of the food, hospitality and lifestyle industries.Our diverse portfolio includes:• Copeland’s of New Orleans, Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro and Mirepoix Event Catering – delivering award-winning, Louisiana-inspired cuisine.• Nolé special event venue – a premier New Orleans event space for unforgettable gatherings.• Copeland Tower Living & Hotel Division – offering all-inclusive luxury residential experiences and managing top-tier hotels, including Best Western French Quarter and Comfort Inn & Suites.• Diversified Foods & Seasonings – a leader in high-quality food manufacturing, providing flavor solutions for restaurants and retail.Al Copeland Investments remains committed to culinary innovation, quality and genuine Southern hospitality across all divisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.