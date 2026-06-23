Glover U Launches Glover U AI, Bringing Real Estate Coaching Into the AI Era

Built around Glover U’s proven coaching systems, scripts, and methodology, Glover U AI gives real estate agents instant support in the moments that matter most.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glover U today announced the public launch of Glover U AI, a new AI-powered coaching platform built specifically for real estate agents.First unveiled last week at the Live Unreal Retreat in Traverse City, Glover U AI is designed to help agents move faster, practice better, and execute with more confidence in real business situations.Developed over the past six months, Glover U AI brings Glover U’s coaching systems, scripts, training, and real-world agent support into an AI-powered experience agents can use before appointments, during follow-up, while handling objections, and throughout their daily execution.For the past year, AI has been one of the most talked-about topics in business and real estate. Glover U AI was built to move beyond the conversation and give agents something practical they can use in the moments that directly impact their production.“Agents do not need more information. They need help turning the right information into action,” said Jeff Glover, founder of Glover U. “That is why we built Glover U AI. It gives agents another way to access the systems, scripts, coaching, and guidance we teach every day, right when they need it.”Glover U AI supports agents with listing appointment preparation, objection handling, follow-up messaging, role-play, prospecting plans, script practice, and implementation of Glover U training.Glover U AI is powered by BrokerBot’s real-estate-specific AI technology and built around Glover U’s proven coaching systems, scripts, and training. The platform is built to extend Jeff Glover’s coaching methodology and Glover U’s proven training systems beyond live events, group coaching, and one-on-one coaching.“This was not something we threw together because AI is a trend,” said Andy Bissonette, Head of Marketing at Glover U. “We have been building, testing, and shaping this for the last six months around Glover U’s systems, scripts, coaching, and the real situations agents face every day. The goal was never just to say Glover U has AI. The goal was to build something agents can actually use.”After being introduced to nearly 1,000 agents and leaders at the Live Unreal Retreat in Traverse City, Glover U AI is now available to real estate agents everywhere.“This is just the beginning,” Glover said. “The more agents use Glover U AI, the more we can learn what they need help with and continue making it better. Our mission has always been to help agents grow their business, and this gives us a new way to do that at scale.”Learn more about Glover U AI: gloveru.ai About Glover UGlover U is a leading coaching and training organization serving real estate professionals, led by the #1 producing real estate coach in North America. Founded by Jeff Glover, a nationally recognized real estate expert and top-producing agent, Glover U delivers coaching programs and educational resources focused on professional growth and performance, based on real-time knowledge and application by its head coach, Jeff Glover.Learn more at gloveru.com

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