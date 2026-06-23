Jewish National Fund-USA Launches New Leadership Program in Israel for U.S. High School and College Grads

American students on a long-term Israel experience program Jewish National Fund-USA

Highly Subsidized 8-Month Program Offers Unprecedented Opportunity for Young Jewish Leaders

Leadership is forged in the real world, not in textbooks” — Russell F. Robinson, Jewish National Fund-USA CEO

BE'ER SHEVA, ISRAEL, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of a commitment to bring 10,000 young people to Israel over the next five years, Jewish National Fund-USA is launching a new leadership program to be based in the cybersecurity and tech capital of Israel, Be’er Sheva. The “ Israel Leadership and Service Cohort ” is now accepting applications for its first program taking place between September 8, 2026, and May 13, 2027. The immersive experience is designed to develop the next generation of Jewish and Zionist leaders in a region critical to Israel’s future.With just 25 participants selected for the inaugural cohort, the program offers recent high school graduates, college graduates, and early-career young adults an unparalleled opportunity to gain leadership skills, build lifelong connections, engage with Israeli innovators and changemakers, and experience firsthand the dynamic growth of Israel's vibrant Negev.Thanks to significant support from Jewish National Fund-USA and the City of Be'er Sheva, the program is being offered at one of the most competitive prices ever for an immersive leadership experience in Israel ($12,200 with flexible payment options available). The substantial subsidy dramatically lowers the cost barrier, making a transformational Israel experience accessible to more emerging leaders than ever before."Leadership is forged in the real world, not in textbooks," said Jewish National Fund-USA CEO Russell F. Robinson. "This program offers something unique – the opportunity to work with Israel’s 21st-century Zionist pioneers who are changing the worlds of tech, education, R&D, and more. When participants return, they feel empowered to step up and lead their communities. Thanks to the extraordinary partnership between Jewish National Fund-USA and the City of Be'er Sheva, we're able to offer this experience at a price point rarely seen in programs of this caliber."Participants will explore Be'er Sheva's emergence as a global hub for innovation, technology, education, and community development while engaging and volunteering directly with local leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, and visionaries. The experience will combine professional development, leadership training, networking opportunities, and meaningful exploration of Israel's unique challenges and opportunities.The program takes place in Be'er Sheva, a city that has become a centerpiece of Jewish National Fund-USA's vision for strengthening Israel's South. Through decades of partnership and investment, Jewish National Fund-USA has transformed the region into a thriving center of opportunity as it works to attract 500,000 new residents to the Negev.Because of the program's highly personalized nature, participation is limited to just 25 individuals. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply early, as demand is expected to exceed available spaces.For more information and to apply, visit: jnf.org/ilsc

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