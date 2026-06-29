Cargo Facts Consulting adds senior advisory expertise across airline cargo, freighter strategy and logistics

New Consultants bring air cargo experience across airline cargo leadership, charter operations, express logistics, aviation technology and business development

Our clients increasingly need advisory support that connects market intelligence with real-world execution. Wally and Marklan bring exactly that combination.” — Guillermo Ochovo, Director of Cargo Facts Consulting

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cargo Facts Consulting , the leading air cargo and freighter aircraft consultancy, has added two Senior Consultants to its practice.Wally Devereaux and Marklan Moseley bring deep air cargo commercial, operational, management and strategic experience. Together, they offer complementary expertise across airline cargo leadership, charter operations, cargo commercialization, courier and express logistics, aviation technology, network development, and business transformation.“Our clients increasingly need advisory support that connects market intelligence with real-world execution,” said Guillermo Ochovo, Director of Cargo Facts Consulting. “Wally and Marklan bring exactly that combination. Each of them has operated inside complex cargo businesses, built commercial strategies and helped organizations make decisions that have direct operational and financial impact. Their experience adds another layer of practical industry depth to Cargo Facts Consulting.”Before leaving Southwest earlier this year, Devereaux spent nearly 35 years with the company, most recently leading its cargo business. During his career at Southwest, he held senior leadership roles across cargo, charters, provisioning, customer service, public relations, and marketing. His background adds significant depth in airline cargo strategy, product development, revenue growth, customer segmentation, and the practical requirements of scaling cargo within a major airline environment.Reflecting on his appointment, Devereaux said: “Joining Cargo Facts Consulting is an exciting next chapter in my career, and I am eager to leverage my 34 years of commercial and operational air cargo executive experience to drive client success.”Moseley brings more than 20 years of senior executive experience across aviation, air cargo, courier and express logistics, ecommerce, telecommunications, technology and retail in the Caribbean. Most recently, he served as General Manager, Cargo & New Business at Caribbean Airlines, where he led the growth and transformation of the airline’s cargo division and launched JETPAK, its courier and express service. His experience adds depth in startup ventures, new business development, belly cargo strategy, partnerships, business plan development, and the commercialization of cargo services in emerging and regional markets.Their combined experience further strengthens Cargo Facts Consulting’s ability to support airlines, lessors, investors, airports, cargo operators, and other industry stakeholders with practical, market-grounded advisory services across the air cargo ecosystem.In addition to contributing to current CFC projects, Moseley and Devereaux are available for immediate advisory work related to their areas of expertise. To discuss their availability, email gochovo@cargofacts.com.About Cargo Facts ConsultingCargo Facts Consulting (CFC) is the premier aviation consulting and advisory firm specializing in the air cargo, express, e-commerce, and freighter aircraft markets. The firm provides advisory services, transaction support, proprietary market intelligence, and strategic insights to airlines, lessors, manufacturers, and logistics providers worldwide. With decades of industry expertise and proprietary datasets, CFC supports fleet strategies, network planning, market entry and expansion, and an array of industry transactions.About Royal Media Royal Media, established in 1995, is a leading business information and media company serving professionals in specialized industries. Our diverse mix of brands have in common a single mission: to provide insights to businesses. We achieve this through our news websites, conferences, data, and e-newsletters. We offer a range of services including custom content development, research, and consulting. Hundreds of thousands of industry professionals rely on Royal Media for its insightful editorial coverage and analysis. Royal Media’s portfolio includes internationally recognized brands, and the company has won several awards for its work.

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