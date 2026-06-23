Attorney General James Uthmeier Issues Subpoena to CVS Health Corporation and Caremark for Alleged Anticompetitive Practices Harming Florida Families

Courtesy of the Office of the Attorney General

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General James Uthmeier today issued a Civil Investigative Demand to CVS Health Corporation, owner of both the Caremark pharmacy benefit manager and hundreds of CVS retail pharmacies in Florida.

“Florida families and seniors deserve access to affordable medication and real pharmacy choices—not a system rigged by one giant corporation that may favor its own stores and squeeze out competitors,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “This investigation will uncover the truth and protect fair competition for all Floridians.”

“Floridians expect a health care system that works for them, not against them,” said Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Shevaun Harris. “The Attorney General’s action is an important step toward that future, and AHCA is proud to stand alongside this effort to ensure accountability of PBMs.”

“The Attorney General’s action today sends a clear and necessary message: the era of unchecked PBM abuse in Florida is over,” said incoming President of the Florida Pharmacy Association Aneesh Lakhani. “My patients deserve better. Florida deserves better. The system wasn’t broken, PBMs broke the system. We will not rest until they are held fully accountable.”

Pharmacy Benefit Managers like Caremark control which drugs are covered, how much pharmacies are paid, and where patients fill prescriptions. The three largest PBMs, including Caremark, handle about 80 percent of U.S. prescriptions. CVS Health’s ownership of both a dominant PBM and more than 9,000 pharmacies nationwide—including roughly 800 in Florida—raises concerns about self-preferencing and vertical integration.

The probe examines whether CVS/Caremark steers patients to its own locations, reimburses its affiliated stores more generously than independent pharmacies for identical prescriptions, imposes burdensome audits that claw back payments, and enforces restrictive contracts that threaten small businesses. Such practices allegedly contribute to pharmacy closures and “pharmacy deserts,” leaving families and seniors with fewer options and higher costs.

The Civil Investigative Demand requires thousands of documents and sworn testimony on reimbursement rates, pharmacy contracts, patient steering, audits, rebates, differential treatment of own versus independent stores, and expansion plans. Compliance is required by July 28, 2026.

This action ensures fair play so no company harms Florida families by limiting choice and inflating the cost of essential medications.

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