Ecommerce Fulfillment Is Reshaping How Brands Grow in 2026: Forceget Fulfillment Launches Bicoastal Operations

Forceget Fulfillment's bicoastal warehouse operations in Perris, CA and Philadelphia, PA support multichannel ecommerce fulfillment.

Forceget Fulfillment launches bicoastal operations and unified fulfillment software, helping ecommerce brands consolidate 20+ sales channels into one view.

Most fulfillment providers see only the last mile. We see the full path from a factory in Asia to a customer's doorstep, and we plan with the whole picture in mind.” — Burak Yolga, Co-founder and CEO, Forceget

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecommerce brands expanding across multiple channels face a common operational challenge in 2026: inventory split across disconnected systems, rising cross-country shipping costs, and fulfillment providers built for a single-channel world.Forceget Fulfillment launches with fulfillment warehouses in Perris, California and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and multichannel order fulfillment software that consolidates inventory, order management, and supply chain visibility across more than 20 marketplaces and storefronts.Through a single client-facing dashboard , brands view inventory, route orders, and track fulfillment performance across Amazon Seller Central, Amazon FBA, Walmart Marketplace, Walmart WFS, Shopify, TikTok Shop, eBay, and additional retail accounts from one place."Most brands we talk to are running three or four disconnected systems just to know where their inventory is on any given day," said Burak Yolga, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Forceget. "When inventory is divided by channel, brands lose sales to stockouts on one platform while sitting on excess stock on another. We built our order fulfillment software so a brand could replace all of those views with one inventory pool, one dashboard, one source of truth."Bicoastal operations also address a direct margin problem. For brands shipping from a single coast, cross-country orders cost several dollars more per parcel. Forceget Fulfillment routes each order from the warehouse closest to the delivery address by default."For brands shipping heavy, bulky, or oversized goods, the difference per order adds up fast," Yolga added. "At scale, that is the difference between a profitable channel and one that is quietly losing money on every sale."Forceget Fulfillment operates as the fulfillment service line of Forceget, a logistics company co-founded by Yolga that operates across freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and warehousing."Most fulfillment providers see only the last mile," Yolga said. "We see the full path from a factory in Asia to a customer's doorstep. That means we plan capacity, transit, and labor with the whole picture in mind."Launch capabilities include automatic order routing between Perris and Philadelphia for two-day ground transit across most of the United States, more than 20 native and bridged integrations spanning Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, TikTok Shop, eBay, and additional marketplaces, transparent per-pallet storage and pick and pack rates disclosed at point of quote, and a dedicated account team with named points of contact for every client."Successful brands today are not running one channel. They are running five," Yolga said. "Our job is to make all five feel like one operation, and to do it in a way that protects margin instead of slowly eroding it."About Forceget FulfillmentForceget Fulfillment is a bicoastal ecommerce fulfillment company with warehouses in Perris, California and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company provides multichannel order fulfillment with software that unifies order management, real-time inventory visibility, and warehouse operations into a single client-facing dashboard, with integrations across more than 20 marketplaces and storefronts. Forceget Fulfillment is the fulfillment service line of Forceget, a logistics company co-founded by Burak Yolga that operates across ocean freight forwarding , customs brokerage, and warehousing for importers across the United States. More information is available at https://forceget.com/

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