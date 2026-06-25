The Black Christian Leadership Council on Israel Relations Announces Its Formation

Black Christian Leadership Council on Israel Relations Unfinished Business: Holy Land Tour, November 2026

A new collective of Black American pastors renews a century-old alliance and announces the Unfinished Business Holy Land Tour

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Christian Leadership Council on Israel Relations , or the Council, is a newly formed collective of Black American pastors with decades of experience in forging Black–Jewish, Africa–Israel solidarity. The founding members are Pastor Dumisani Washington, Pastor Valerie Washington, Dr. Michael A. Stevens, Pastor Reginald Gibson, Dr. Brandy Frances Gibson, and Pastor Roger Cheeks.With the rising tide of global antisemitism and growing hostility toward the State of Israel, the Council has been formed to help ensure that the essential Black American voice defending Israel and the Jewish people is clearly heard. Rooted in over a century of partnership—from the founding of the NAACP and the collaboration of Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald, to the civil rights leadership of Martin Luther King Jr. and Abraham Joshua Heschel—the Council will be a leading voice in the African American community opposing antisemitism and anti-Zionism, and affirming Israel’s right to exist, defend itself, and live in peace.The Council will:• Provide oversight and strategic leadership for Black Christian pro-Israel engagement;• Provide relevant, ongoing biblical, geopolitical, and cultural teaching and support for Black leaders;• Coordinate efforts with Jewish leaders and Israeli officials; and• Lead transformational Holy Land pilgrimages for clergy, families, students, and civic leaders.The Unfinished Business Holy Land Tour This November, the Council will host some 500 Black American and African pastors and Christian leaders on the Unfinished Business Holy Land Tour. This trip will commemorate the 59th anniversary of the mass pilgrimage Dr. King was to lead in November 1967, but postponed in the aftermath of Israel’s Six-Day War. Dr. King was assassinated the next year, and the mass pilgrimage was never realized.

Unfinished Business: Tour to Israel, November 2026

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