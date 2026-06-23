Cumberland County Man Wanted in Crossville Arson Investigation

CUMBERLAND COUNTY– An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Cumberland County man in connection to a fire that occurred in February.

On March 1st, agents began an investigation after receiving an anonymous tip about a fire that occurred in the 100 block of Tennessee Stone Road in Crossville on February 27th. Investigators presented evidence alleging Robert Fox Jr., (DOB: 06/08/1994) was the person responsible for setting the fire.

Last week, the Cumberland County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Fox with one count of Arson. Fox remains at large, and TBI is releasing information about this indictment in an effort to locate and apprehend him. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

If you have information about an intentionally set fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.