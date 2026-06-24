As AI Reshapes Math Education, Maplesoft Helps Institutions Support Student Success with the Math Success Platform

The Math Success Platform helps students get productive support when they are stuck, while giving institutions insight into where students struggle and how AI is shaping the learning process.

Maplesoft helps institutions respond to AI's impact on math education with new platform to support student understanding, learning insight, and success in math.

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maplesoft is helping institutions respond to the impact of AI on mathematics education with the Math Success Platform, giving educators new ways to strengthen mathematical reasoning, see where students are struggling, and support student success.Artificial intelligence is having a profound impact on education, including how students learn, practice, and demonstrate their understanding of mathematics.Students can now access explanations, worked solutions, and AI-generated answers within seconds. These tools create new opportunities for learning, but they also raise urgent questions for educators and institutions: How do we know what students truly understand? How do we help students build mathematical reasoning and evaluate AI-generated responses critically? How do we identify where students are struggling so they can get the support they need?As AI changes how students learn and practice mathematics, access to answers is only part of the picture. Students also need opportunities to engage directly with mathematics, explore ideas, visualize concepts, test assumptions, and build understanding. For 40 years, this has been Maplesoft’s focus. The Math Success Platform builds on that foundation, helping institutions support deeper mathematical engagement when students need it more than ever.Built on Maple, Maplesoft’s trusted mathematics technology, the platform extends this approach with analytics, AI-driven insights, targeted resources, and desktop, mobile, and web-based tools to help institutions improve student success in mathematics.“AI opens extraordinary possibilities for modeling, design, optimization, and discovery,” said Dr. Laurent Bernardin, President and CEO of Maplesoft. “But those possibilities still need to be guided by mathematical understanding. Students need more than access to answers. They need the ability to reason, question, and use technology with confidence.”With the Math Success Platform, Maplesoft is helping institutions support deeper mathematical engagement and prepare students for an AI-driven world.For institutions, that means creating learning experiences where students can explore concepts, visualize ideas, and engage actively with mathematics, while giving instructors better ways to ask deeper questions and see where students need support.Beyond the classroom, the Math Success Platform helps institutions coordinate mathematics support across learning centers, student success teams, departments, and programs. Learning centers can provide targeted resources that help students continue learning between appointments and office hours, while departments and administrators can use analytics to better understand readiness gaps, learning patterns, and opportunities to improve outcomes across courses and programs.Many instructors are navigating a difficult combination of challenges: students arriving with uneven foundational knowledge, AI changing how students study and complete work, and growing pressure to adapt teaching and support models quickly.“My work with educators and academic leaders has made one thing very clear: institutions need practical ways to make this change more manageable,” said Karishma Punwani, Senior Director of Product Management at Maplesoft. “The Math Success Platform gives educators and student support teams better insight into where students need help and more ways to support mathematics learning effectively.”Institutions interested in strengthening mathematics learning in the age of AI can learn more about the Math Success Platform at https://www.maplesoft.com/math-success About MaplesoftMathematics powers our modern world. From optimizing crop yields, to designing sustainable products, to launching spacecraft, mathematics improves our lives and makes us safer, more efficient and more innovative.Our mission at Maplesoft is to provide powerful technology to explore, derive, capture, solve and disseminate mathematical problems and their applications, and to make math easier to learn, understand, and use. We are helping more people tackle complex problems, and we are driving research that pushes boundaries and advances the state of mathematics.We are passionate about helping students, researchers, engineers and scientists take advantage of the power of math to enrich the world we live in. We believe that math matters and we are proud to be having a real impact on the world around us.

Maplesoft Math Success Platform: Helping Students Learn Math in the Age of AI

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