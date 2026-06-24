SMART Wealth, LLC, a Subsidiary of Retire SMART Holdings Inc., Announces the Launch of Two Publicly Traded ETFs

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMART Wealth, LLC, a subsidiary of Retire SMART Holdings Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of its publicly traded Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), branded as "SMARTWAYETFs." These include SMART Earnings Growth 30 and SMART Trend 25, now trading under ticker symbols SGRT and STRN on the New York Stock Exchange. The ETFs are large-cap growth models featuring distinctive active management strategies and are benchmarked against the S&P 500 index."We view this launch as an exciting opportunity to connect with a broader audience," said David Brooks, CEO of Retire SMART. "The introduction of these ETFs allows us to extend our portfolio offerings to individuals with smaller investment accounts who previously might not have been able to access our expertise. We welcome the public to consider these investment options within our innovative portfolios."Additionally, ETFs may offer certain tax advantages, such as deferring capital gains taxes until shares are sold, which can potentially enhance after-tax returns. However, investors should be aware that all investments carry risks, including market risk, which may impact returns.This launch marks a significant milestone for SMART Wealth, LLC, and Retire SMART Holdings Inc., reinforcing our commitment to providing investment solutions designed to meet diverse investor needs. Investors are encouraged to closely monitor their investments and seek advice from financial professionals in light of their individual circumstances.To learn more about these ETFs please visit SMARTWAYETFs.comRetire SMART(402) 369-7777SmartWay ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Smart Wealth LLC, sub-adviser to SmartWay ETFs, is not affiliated with Foreside Fund Services, LLCInvesting involves risk, including loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, call (877) 752-2442 orvisit www.smartwayetfs.com . Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.SMART Wealth, LLC is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The oral and written communications of an adviser provide you with information about which you determine to hire or retain an adviser.For more information please visit: https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/ and search for our firm name. This is not to be construed as an offer or a recommendation to buy or sell a security.About Retire SMART LLC:Retire SMART is dedicated to helping individuals achieve their ideal retirement through comprehensive retirement income strategies. The team offers guidance and a variety of insurance and investment products tailored to support long-term financial goals. With a focus on personalized service, Retire SMART assists clients in developing and maintaining strategies that ensure a stable and fulfilling retirement . The team is committed to addressing each client's unique financial situation, risk tolerance, and investment objectives to create effective, sustainable financial plans.SMART Wealth, LLC is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and an affiliate of Retire Smart. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The communications of an adviser provide you with information about which you determine to hire or retain an adviser. Information about SMART Wealth, LLC can be found by visiting www.adviserinfo.sec.gov and searching by the adviser’s name. This is prepared for informational purposes only. It does not address specific investment objectives. All investments are subject to risk including the potential loss of principal. Individuals should consult with a qualified professional for guidance before making any purchasing decisions.

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