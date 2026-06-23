June 23, 2026: St. Mary’s County Correctional Officer Charged with Felony Theft and Misconduct in Office

June 23, 2026

Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III announced today that the Grand Jury sitting in St. Mary’s County has returned a Criminal Indictment against Dayvon West, a Correctional Officer (“CO”) at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center (“SMCDRC”), with theft over $1,500, and misconduct in office.

According to the charging document, CO West served as an employee of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office from March 2020 through July 2022, and then again beginning in May 2023. The charging document alleges that in February 2026, CO West was working as a CO at SMCRDC where he was responsible for, among other things, conducting the intake and booking process for newly incarcerated or detained individuals, including conducting an inventory of the individuals’ belongings.

According to the charging document, CO West was on duty at the SMCDRC on February 28, 2026, when Victim 1 was brought to the facility. CO West conducted an inventory of Victim 1’s belongings, including her purse, which contained an envelope with $3,640 in cash. During CO West’s search of Victim 1’s purse, CO West allegedly took the envelope containing Victim 1’s cash. The next day, CO West deposited approximately $2,000 in cash into an ATM, to be transferred to his bank account. Several days later, CO West made a rent payment from his bank account that he otherwise would not have been able to afford, but for the $2,000 cash deposit.

“Correctional officers are entrusted with significant authority and responsibility, including the duty to safeguard the property and rights of individuals in their custody. That trust is essential to the integrity of our criminal justice system,” stated Howard. “Our office will continue to work to ensure those who abuse their positions of trust are held accountable for their actions.”

The Office of the State Prosecutor would like to thank the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.

All individuals who are charged with a criminal offense are presumed to be innocent.

A copy of the charging document can be found HERE.

Contact: [email protected]