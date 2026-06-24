Visalia Comfort Suites & Hampton Inn Renew Certified Autism Center™ Status, Continuing to Make Visalia More Inclusive

This renewal means so much to our organization because it allows us to continue providing a safe, inclusive, and welcoming home away from home for all our guests.” — Linneth Gonzalez, general manager at Hampton Inn Visalia

VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visalia Comfort Suites & Hampton Inn renew their Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) by completing an autism-specific training and certification process. This designation helps Visalia maintain its status as a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD), an initiative championed by Visit Visalia, enhancing the inclusivity and accessibility measures for autistic and sensory-sensitive travelers and their families visiting the area. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options available in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

"Renewing our CAC designation reflects who we are as a team—intentional, compassionate, and committed to making every guest feel truly understood rather than simply accommodated," says Linneth Gonzalez, general manager at Hampton Inn Visalia. “Being a CAC center is important to us because every family who walks through our doors deserves to feel safe, welcomed, and valued just as they are."

Gonzalez continues, "This training strengthens our ability to connect with compassion and serve from the heart, which is at the core of everything we do. This renewal means so much to our organization because it allows us to continue providing a safe, inclusive, and welcoming home away from home for all our guests. Our team takes pride in creating an environment where everyone feels accepted and respected, both for our guests and within our workplace."

“Renewing our CAC designation means so much to us,” says Maria Medina, general manager at Comfort Suites Visalia. “We are proud to provide a welcoming and inclusive space where every guest and family feels comfortable, supported, and cared for during their stay.”

Certification fosters a strategic, big-picture impact that transcends quarterly results. It fundamentally strengthens the brand by enhancing the organization’s reputation and differentiation and creating a culture of excellence, all working together to build long-term institutional value.

Hotel staff shares, "Our CAC training has strengthened the way we connect with guests and better understand and anticipate individual needs. It has truly resonated with our team, allowing us to support families with greater patience, compassion, and trust. Hearing from guests who feel safe, welcomed, and genuinely seen reminds us why this work matters so much."

Another staff member adds, "Many guests have shared how meaningful it is to see our certification, often telling us how 'cool' it is because they have family members with autism and appreciate that hotels are taking steps to create a more inclusive experience. Feedback like this reassures us that our efforts are making a real difference and helping every guest feel valued and included."

Both hotels offer quiet and comfortable spaces for breakfast, along with access to a meeting room or boardroom for those who prefer a more private setting. Complimentary gift bags containing toys and essential items are also available to support guests' needs during their stay.

“Visalia Comfort Suites & Hampton Inn continue to play an important role in advancing accessibility within the community,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Their ongoing dedication to certification helps create more inclusive experiences for guests while supporting Visalia’s broader commitment to welcoming all visitors.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Visalia Comfort Suites & Hampton Inn are featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About Comfort Suites Visalia

The Comfort Suites Visalia Convention Center is located in the heart of downtown Visalia, just across the street from the Convention Center. We are close to many fine restaurants, hospital and shopping.

About Hampton Inn Visalia

The Hampton Inn is located just a short drive from downtown Visalia. We are close to many fine restaurants and local attractions.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

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