New Book Helps Boys Navigate Puberty with Confidence, Expert-Backed Insights, and Real Stories from Boys Across the U.S.

Bigger, Faster, Stronger, Hairier: A Book for Boys Dr. Marni Sommer, DrPH, MSN, RN, Professor at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health

Bigger, Faster, Stronger, Hairier: A Book for Boys Offers an Honest, Age-Appropriate Guide to Growing Up for Boys Ages 9-14

We wanted to create a resource that answers the questions boys are actually asking, while helping them understand that what they're experiencing is a normal part of growing up.” — Dr. Marni Sommer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents, educators, pediatricians, and caregivers seeking trusted guidance to help boys navigate puberty now have a new resource. Bigger, Faster, Stronger, Hairier: A Book for Boys is a body-positive illustrated guide designed to help boys ages 9-14 understand what to expect during puberty, from physical changes and emotional ups and downs to friendships, self-care, and growing independence.Written by leading adolescent health researchers at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, the book combines medically accurate information and practical advice with real stories and perspectives from boys across diverse communities in the United States. The goal is to help boys feel more confident, informed, and reassured by understanding that the changes they are experiencing are normal and that everyone develops at their own pace.Available beginning today, June 23, 2026, in paperback and eBook formats through Amazon and major book retailers, Bigger, Faster, Stronger, Hairier serves as a companion guide to the acclaimed A Girl's Guide to Puberty and Periods, which has helped thousands of young people better understand puberty and menstrual health through research-based education and relatable storytelling."Many boys enter puberty with questions, concerns, and misconceptions, but often have limited access to accurate, age-appropriate information," said author Dr. Marni Sommer. "We wanted to create a resource that answers the questions boys are actually asking, while helping them understand that what they're experiencing, physically and emotionally, is a normal part of growing up."The book was developed and written by Dr. Marni Sommer, DrPH, MSN, RN, Professor at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, alongside fellow adolescent health researchers Sarah Blake, PhD, MPH, MSc; Brian Villa, MA; and Isabella Brocato, MPH. The team conducted participatory research with adolescent boys and the adults in their lives across the United States to better understand the questions, experiences, and challenges boys face during puberty. Their findings informed the book's content, ensuring it reflects the real concerns and lived experiences of young people today.Unlike many traditional puberty books, Bigger, Faster, Stronger, Hairier incorporates authentic stories and insights from boys themselves, helping readers recognize that there is no "right" way to develop and that everyone's journey through puberty is different. The book also addresses common myths and misconceptions while offering practical guidance on personal hygiene, emotional well-being, healthy relationships, body image, and self-confidence.The need for trusted puberty education has never been greater. Research continues to show that many young people begin experiencing physical and emotional changes before receiving formal health education, leaving them vulnerable to confusion, misinformation, and unnecessary anxiety. By providing accessible, research-backed information before puberty begins, Bigger, Faster, Stronger, Hairier aims to foster healthier conversations between boys and the trusted adults in their lives.Kid-friendly illustrations appear throughout the book, making complex topics approachable and engaging while reinforcing key health concepts in a relatable format. Additional resources for boys, parents, caregivers, educators, and youth-serving organizations are available at ABoysBook.org BOOK DETAILSTitle: Bigger, Faster, Stronger, Hairier: A Book for BoysAuthors: Marni Sommer, DrPH, MSN, RN; Sarah Blake, PhD, MPH, MSc; Brian Villa, MA; Isabella Brocato, MPHIllustrator: Emily Scheffler, MFAPublisher: Grow and Know , Inc.Format: Paperback and eBookISBN: 978-1-7376425-2-7Page Count: 84MSRP: $8.75Available: Amazon, Ingram, BN.com, Walmart.com, Apple Books, OverDrive and other major retailersABOUT DR. MARNI SOMMERDr. Marni Sommer, DrPH, MSN, RN, is a Professor at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health. Her areas of expertise include conducting participatory research with adolescents, understanding and promoting healthy transitions to adulthood, the intersection of public health and education, gender and sexual health, and the implementation and evaluation of adolescent-focused interventions. Dr. Sommer's research focuses on the intersections of gender, health, and education for girls and boys transitioning into adulthood around the world. She founded Grow and Know, Inc. in 2010 and has helped publish and distribute millions of puberty education books globally.ABOUT GROW AND KNOW, INC.Grow and Know, Inc. is dedicated to empowering girls and boys to reach their full potential through improved health education and preparation for life. Through research-based, age-appropriate educational resources, Grow and Know helps young people better understand puberty, body changes, and the transition to adulthood. By incorporating the real experiences and voices of young people, Grow and Know's publications foster confidence, knowledge, and healthy conversations between children and the trusted adults who support them. Follow us on Twitter @Grow_and_Know and Facebook @GrowAndKnowUSA.

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