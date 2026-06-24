Louisville Chiropractic Practice Named 2026 Best of Kentucky Winner After Serving 25,000+ Patients Over 27 Years

Lowe Chiropractic & Wellness earns statewide recognition from Guide to Kentucky for advanced non-surgical pain relief and community health outreach

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lowe Chiropractic & Wellness has received two major independent recognitions in 2026: a Best of Kentucky Winner designation from Guide to Kentucky in the Chiropractic Practices category, and placement among Louisville's Top 3 Chiropractors by ThreeBestRated.com — a distinction the practice has held for more than eight consecutive years.The Louisville practice has served more than 25,000 patients since its founding in 1998 and holds more than 650 Google reviews, one of the largest patient review footprints among chiropractic practices in the state."Being recognized by the people of Kentucky is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust our patients and community have placed in us," said Dr. Patrick Lowe, founder of Lowe Chiropractic & Wellness. "Our goal from day one was simple: help people live healthier, more active lives."Non-Surgical Pain Relief Through Advanced TechnologyUnlike traditional chiropractic-only practices, Lowe Chiropractic & Wellness combines chiropractic adjustments with a suite of advanced therapies, including spinal decompression, cold laser therapy, shockwave therapy, knee decompression, exercise rehabilitation, and neuropathy treatment. The clinic's team of four chiropractors focuses on identifying and addressing the underlying causes of pain rather than masking symptoms."Whether someone is struggling with back pain, recovering from an injury, training for a sport, or simply wants to stay active as they get older, we want to provide the tools, education, and care they need to live life to the fullest," Dr. Lowe said.Community Outreach and Free Health EducationBeyond clinical care, the practice hosts an annual bicycle helmet giveaway, participates in local festivals, and delivers ongoing health education through community workshops. Its YouTube channel has surpassed one million views, offering free stretching routines, exercise demonstrations, and mobility tips for Kentuckians statewide."When people understand what's causing their problems and learn simple steps to improve their health, they become empowered to make better decisions for themselves and their families," Dr. Lowe said.The Best of Kentucky award is determined entirely by community nominations and voting, making the recognition a direct reflection of patient and community trust built over nearly three decades.View the full 2026 Best of Kentucky Health & Medical winners at guidetokentucky.com.About Lowe Chiropractic & WellnessFounded in 1998, Lowe Chiropractic & Wellness is a modern chiropractic and wellness center in Louisville, Kentucky. The practice has helped more than 25,000 patients through chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, cold laser therapy, shockwave therapy, exercise rehabilitation, knee decompression, and neuropathy treatment. Lowe Chiropractic & Wellness is committed to helping Kentuckians work better, play better, and age better at every stage of life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.