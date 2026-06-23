Department of Natural Resources issues final hazardous waste permit to Doe Run Buick Resource Recycling Facility

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 23, 2026 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has issued a final hazardous waste permit for The Doe Run Company’s Buick Resource Recycling Facility. The permit allows the company to continue operating at its Boss facility.

Doe Run operates a hazardous waste storage, treatment and disposal facility at the site, located at 18594 Highway KK in Boss. Doe Run stores and treats spent lead-acid batteries and other lead-bearing materials, which are classified as characteristic hazardous waste. Doe Run also treats lead-bearing slag via chemical stabilization and disposes of the stabilized, lead-bearing slag in an on-site hazardous waste landfill.

Doe Run currently is operating and performing long-term monitoring and maintenance activities at the site under a department-issued Missouri Hazardous Waste Management Facility Part I Permit, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-issued Hazardous and Solid Waste Amendments Part II Permit, and an Administrative Order on Consent with the department. On Oct. 21, 2014, Doe Run submitted a permit application to the department, to renew and update its existing Part I and Part II Permits, which expired March 15, 2015. The permits were continued in effect, as allowed by Title 40 Code of Federal Regulations (40 C.F.R.) § 270.51, until the department issues or denies a new hazardous waste permit. Doe Run replaced that application with a new application, received by the department Sept. 18, 2020, and again July 11, 2025.

The final permit allows Doe Run to store hazardous waste in container storage areas and containment buildings, treat hazardous waste in miscellaneous treatment units, and dispose of treated hazardous waste in an onsite landfill.

EPA decided not to issue a Part II Permit, because EPA has no site-specific conditions for the facility and Missouri is fully authorized for all permitting activities at the facility. EPA will terminate the existing Part II Permit upon the issuance of the Part I Permit.

Any parties adversely affected or aggrieved by the department’s decision to issue the final permit, or specific conditions of the final permit, may be entitled to pursue an appeal before the Administrative Hearing Commission by filing a written petition by July 22, 2026, as more fully described in the final permit. The final Permit and additional information are available online at the Waste and Recycling Public Notices webpage or at the Ozark Regional Library’s Viburnum Branch, 1 Missouri Ave., Viburnum (during normal business hours).

For more information about the final Permit, or to obtain a written copy of the final Permit for review, please contact Jillian Hunt, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Waste Management Program, P.O. Box 176, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0176; by telephone at 573-751-6796 or 800-361-4827; or by email at jillian.hunt@dnr.mo.gov. Hearing- and speech-impaired individuals may reach Jillian Hunt through Relay Missouri at 800-735-2966.