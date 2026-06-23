POSTPONED: D.C. Sentencing Commission's Annual Report Overview Presentation: 2025 Adult Felony Sentencing Trends

The D.C. Sentencing Commission's 2025 Adult Felony Sentencing Trends Presentation, originally scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday, June 24, 2026), has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. A new date and time will be announced soon. A new date and time will be released within the next few weeks. For questions, please contact [email protected].

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