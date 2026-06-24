AlmaLinux 9.2 Achieves International Common Criteria Security Certification in Japan

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free, community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that AlmaLinux OS 9.2 has obtained the Common Criteria (CC) certification (ISO/IEC 15408) in Japan, an internationally recognized standard for evaluating the security functions of IT products.The certification was achieved in collaboration with Cybertrust Japan, whose team supported and contributed to the evaluation process as part of its long-standing involvement in the AlmaLinux ecosystem in Japan.Common Criteria certification is a third-party evaluation framework that verifies IT products meet internationally defined security assurance requirements. The certification is particularly important for critical infrastructure environments, including government, finance, and healthcare, where supply chain security and verified system integrity are increasingly essential.With this certification, AlmaLinux 9.2 provides additional assurance that its security functions have been independently evaluated against ISO/IEC 15408 standards, reinforcing its suitability for enterprise and mission-critical deployments requiring high levels of trust and compliance.“Organizations are increasingly looking for enterprise platforms that combine openness, transparency, and independently verified security,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “This certification reinforces that AlmaLinux delivers all three while giving organizations in Japan additional confidence when deploying AlmaLinux in environments where security assurance and compliance are nothing short of essential.”About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors, and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

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