June 23, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Tomorrow, Wednesday, June 24, the House Committee on Homeland Security will hold a markup for 19 bipartisan bills. The legislation under consideration would strengthen the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) core mission by refocusing the Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A), modernizing the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), supporting border security operations, and enhancing the Department’s ability to identify and respond to emerging terror threats.



DETAILS:

What: The House Committee on Homeland Security will hold a markup for the following legislation:

H.R. 3106 , the “Weatherizing Infrastructure in the North and Terrorism Emergency Readiness Act of 2025,” which was introduced by Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology Ranking Member Tim Kennedy (D-NY).

, the “Weatherizing Infrastructure in the North and Terrorism Emergency Readiness Act of 2025,” which was introduced by Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology Ranking Member Tim Kennedy (D-NY). H.R. 5109 , the “TWICE Act,” which was introduced by Rep. Troy Carter (D-LA).

, the “TWICE Act,” which was introduced by Rep. Troy Carter (D-LA). H.R. 5517 , the “Northern Border Security Enhancement and Review Act,” which was introduced by Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY).

, the “Northern Border Security Enhancement and Review Act,” which was introduced by Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY). H.R. 7427 , the “SAFE VISITS Act,” which was introduced by Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY).

, the “SAFE VISITS Act,” which was introduced by Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY). H.R. 7436 , the “Department of Homeland Security Intelligence and Analysis Training Act,” which was introduced by Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence Ranking Member Seth Magaziner (D-RI).

, the “Department of Homeland Security Intelligence and Analysis Training Act,” which was introduced by Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence Ranking Member Seth Magaziner (D-RI). H.R. 7443 , the “I&A Mission Reorientation Act of 2026,” which was introduced by Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX).

, the “I&A Mission Reorientation Act of 2026,” which was introduced by Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX). H.R. 7448 , the “Modernizing and Improving the National Terrorism Advisory System Act of 2026,” which was introduced by Task Force on Enhancing Security for Special Events in the United States Ranking Member Nellie Pou (D-NJ).

, the “Modernizing and Improving the National Terrorism Advisory System Act of 2026,” which was introduced by Task Force on Enhancing Security for Special Events in the United States Ranking Member Nellie Pou (D-NJ). H.R. 7574 , the “ELO Realignment and Strategic Engagement Reform Act of 2026,” which was introduced by Rep. Gabe Evans (R-CO).

, the “ELO Realignment and Strategic Engagement Reform Act of 2026,” which was introduced by Rep. Gabe Evans (R-CO). H.R. 8168 , the “Major Non-NATO Ally Terror Threat Assessment Act,” which was introduced by Rep. Matt Van Epps (R-TN).

, the “Major Non-NATO Ally Terror Threat Assessment Act,” which was introduced by Rep. Matt Van Epps (R-TN). H.R. 8535 , the “Measuring Illicit Fentanyl Trafficking Act,” which was introduced by Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA).

, the “Measuring Illicit Fentanyl Trafficking Act,” which was introduced by Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA). H.R. 8770 , the “SAFEGUARDS Act of 2026,” which was introduced by Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology Chairman Dale Strong (R-AL).

, the “SAFEGUARDS Act of 2026,” which was introduced by Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology Chairman Dale Strong (R-AL). H.R. 8874 , the “Homeland Security Capabilities Preservation Reporting Act of 2026,” which was introduced by Rep. Troy Carter (D-LA).

, the “Homeland Security Capabilities Preservation Reporting Act of 2026,” which was introduced by Rep. Troy Carter (D-LA). H.R. 8897 , the “Improving Travel for American Families Act,” which was introduced by Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA).

, the “Improving Travel for American Families Act,” which was introduced by Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA). H.R. 9327 , the “PEARL Act,” which was introduced by Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH).

, the “PEARL Act,” which was introduced by Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH). H.R. 9328 , the “Improving Travel for Military Members Act,” which was introduced by Rep. Sheri Biggs (R-SC).

, the “Improving Travel for Military Members Act,” which was introduced by Rep. Sheri Biggs (R-SC). H.R. 9382 , the “NEXUS for Families Act,” which was introduced by Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology Ranking Member Tim Kennedy (D-NY).

, the “NEXUS for Families Act,” which was introduced by Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology Ranking Member Tim Kennedy (D-NY). H.R. ____, the “Civil Preparedness for Agroterrorism Exercise Act of 2026,” which was introduced by Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology Chairman Dale Strong (R-AL).

H.R. ____, the “Reimbursable Screening Service Program Extension Act of 2026,” which was introduced by House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Andrew Garbarino (R-NY).

H.R. ____, the “One-Stop Pilot Program Extension Act,” which was introduced by Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security Chairman Carlos Gimenez (R-FL).

When: Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET



Where: 310 Cannon House Office Building



The Committee markup will be livestreamed on YouTube and will be open to the public and press. Press must be congressionally credentialed and should RSVP in advance.

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