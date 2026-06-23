Texas Land Commissioner, VLB Announce Land of the Free Homebuying and Veterans Benefits Seminar in Georgetown

AUSTIN, Texas— Today, Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D., announced that the VLB, along with the Williamson County (WILCO) Veterans Service Office, will host the Land of the Free Homebuying and Veterans Benefits Seminar on Friday, June 26, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Georgetown, Texas. Veterans, Military Members, and their families will receive support to help them achieve home and land ownership, secure property tax exemptions, utilize education benefits, begin legacy planning, and more.

WHO: Texas Veterans Land Board and the Williamson County Veteran Service Office

Texas Veterans Commission (TVC)

Texas Veterans Leadership Program

Williamson County Tax Appraisal District

Many more!

WHAT: Land of the Free Homebuying and Veterans Benefits Seminar

WHEN: Friday, June 26, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Williamson County Georgetown Annex

100 Wilco Way, HR101

Georgetown, TX 78626

The VLB will provide information about land and home loans, Texas State Veterans Homes and Cemeteries, and opportunities to record your story of service through the Voices of Veterans Oral History Program. The WILCO Veteran Service Office will discuss Veteran benefits and trends in Williamson County. TVC will educate attendees about the educational benefits of the Hazlewood Act. The Veterans Leadership Program will support Veterans seeking employment, and the WILCO Tax Appraisal District will help attendees navigate property tax exemptions.

Media interested in covering this event, please RSVP no later than Thursday, June 25, 2026, by 5:00 p.m. by emailing media@glo.texas.gov.

If you cannot attend this event and are a Veteran or Military Member in need of help with resources, or if you have any questions about the event, please email travis.willis@glo.texas.gov (512-705-2362), michael.hernandez@wilcotx.gov, or erin.bussart@wilcotx.gov.

Click below to learn more about VLB's benefits for Veterans, Military Members, and their families, including the Voices of Veterans Oral History Program:

Texas Veterans Land Board

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Dr. Dawn Buckingham made history in 2022, winning a statewide election to become Texas's first female Land Commissioner. As Land Commissioner, Dr. Dawn Buckingham is committed to helping Texans after a disaster, supporting Texas energy, ensuring that every child in Texas receives a high-quality public education, serving Texas Veterans, and securing the border to keep our communities safe.