Fiddlehead Announces New EP 'Baby I'll Change' With Shows and Q&A + Film Screening in Boston

Fiddlehead is back! The beloved hardcore band is coming out with a new three-song EP, Baby I'll Change, on Friday, June 26th.

Fiddlehead's new EP, "Baby I'll Change," drops June 26. They perform July 29 at the Middle East and on August 1 at a skate park jam, both in Cambridge, MA.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fiddlehead is back! The beloved hardcore band is coming out with a new three-song EP, Baby I'll Change, on Friday, June 26th, via Run For Cover Records. Today, the band released the title track of the EP along with a new video. A love letter, not only to the connections they share as a band, but to the Boston Hardcore scene and the people behind it, "Baby I'll Change" is Fiddlehead's first new music since their acclaimed 2023 full-length, Death Is Nothing To Us.The band is hosting a series of events to support the launch of "Baby I'll Change. "Fiddlehead will perform a special intimate show on July 29th at Middle East (upstairs). On Saturday, August 1st, the band will perform at a back-to-school jam at the Lynch Family Skate Park in Cambridge, MA which also features Haywire, and Colin of Arabia’s last show. The band will collect school supplies for local students in need. Finally, on Sunday, August 2nd, the band will host a music video screening for the new Baby I’ll Change video along with a Q&A session and then a screening of Good Will Hunting at the Brattle Theatre in Cambridge. Tickets and information for these events are available now at Fiddleheadworld.com.Fiddlehead began in 2014 as a post-hardcore supergroup with strong ties to the hardcore scene in Boston. Now three albums and more than a decade later, Patrick Flynn (vocals), Shawn Costa (drums), Alex Henery (guitar), Alex Dow (guitar), and Nick Hinsch (bass), are back once again with a new EP that explores their continued connections with one another and the scene that inspired them.“We’ve gone into every record with the idea that it might be the last thing we ever do,” explains vocalist Patrick Flynn. “Everything’s been treated that way because of the nature of our lives and our relationship with making music and creating art; it’s not career-driven.” In spite of, or more likely because of, this mindset, Fiddlehead has become an incredibly vital band in modern punk music and beyond. Now, in the wake of more personal loss, the band found renewed purpose and convened in North Carolina with producer Alex Farrar (Wednesday, Archers of Loaf, M.J. Lenderman) to make Baby I'll Change: simply put, the three best Fiddlehead songs to date."Baby I'll Change" stakes out new sonic territory for Fiddlehead, but when it comes to performing, they're still a hardcore band through and through. Their music must be experienced live to truly grasp its power, and the new songs are sure to inspire sing-alongs and stage dives at Fiddlehead's upcoming shows. The band will be touring throughout 2026, including a lengthy North American headlining tour with support from Narrow Head, Knumears, Pity Sex, Destiny Bond, and more. A complete tour schedule is available at Fiddleheadworld.com.

Watch the "Baby I'll Change" music video via YouTube

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