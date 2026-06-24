Courtroom Chaos is Baaack! Arnold Schwarzenegger Latest AI Judge in New Amazon Luna GameNight Release Launching June 23

New GameNight Release Promises Interactive Fun Where Players Use Phones to Act Out, Testify, and Argue Absurd Cases while Judge Arnold Lays Down the Law

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amazon Luna is putting gamers and families on trial before the Terminator himself with the release of their latest GameNight title, Courtroom Chaos: Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger – included at no additional cost to Prime members.In this latest edition, players face off in a bright, larger-than-life courtroom fused with Arnold's action-hero world, where no two sessions are the same. The voice-driven party game lets you invent outrageous characters, spin wild stories, and do whatever it takes to defend your testimony.Powered by generative AI, Judge Arnold, who lends his voice, look and personality to the game, reacting to every argument in real time — no scripts, no controllers, only your voice and imagination driving the chaos.Courtroom Chaos first launched in October 2025, starring the honorable Judge Snoop Dogg.With Amazon Luna, customers can turn the screens they already have -- smart TVs, tablets, phones, and laptops–– into gaming destinations. Included with Prime at no extra cost, GameNight is a selection of party games designed for casual players, who can use their mobile phone as a controller with no app download needed.For more information, please visit: https://luna.amazon.com

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