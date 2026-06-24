Everglades Crayfish from new Coconut Beach habitat New Ambassador Animal, Eurasian Eagle-Owl Sea More, Save More Explorer Package

Long Island Aquarium unveils Coconut Beach, welcomes new animal ambassadors, launches Sea More Save More packages, and debuts new guest experiences.

RIVERHEAD, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Island Aquarium Announces New Habitat, Animal Ambassadors and Summer Savings for 2026

Long Island Aquarium is kicking off Summer 2026 with a brand-new habitat, new animal ambassadors, interactive guest experiences, and exclusive savings opportunities designed to help families make the most of their visit.

Opening in July, Coconut Beach will immerse guests in a tropical shoreline ecosystem featuring freshwater species, mangrove wildlife, and rare aquatic creatures from around the world. From giant coconut crabs and colorful vampire crabs to fan-favorite axolotls, a critically endangered painted river terrapin, and more, the new habitat showcases the incredible biodiversity found where land and water meet. "We're excited to present this new habitat to our visitors," said Melissa Muller, Assistant Curator of Entomology. "Coconut Beach highlights an incredible variety of species and allows guests to discover animals they may have never encountered before."

To help visitors experience more during their day, Long Island Aquarium has also launched its new Sea More, Save More package collection. Available exclusively through the Aquarium's website, these bundled offers combine Aquarium admission with some of the property's most popular attractions, including the Atlantis Explorer Tour Boat, Snorkel at Shark Reef Lagoon, Long Island Canoe Kayak Rentals, and waterfront dining at Seaside Grill, with savings of up to 40 percent. "We've created these packages to help families experience more of what makes our property unique," said Bryan DeLuca, Executive Director of Long Island Aquarium. "Guests can combine Aquarium admission with adventures on the water, waterfront dining, and other attractions while enjoying significant savings compared to purchasing each experience separately."

The Aquarium will also welcome several new animal ambassadors this summer.

A majestic Eurasian Eagle-Owl, one of the largest owl species in the world, will serve as an ambassador animal, helping guests learn about wildlife conservation through educational programs and special appearances. Candyce Papparo, Curator of Mammals, Reptiles and Birds says, “Eurasian Eagle-Owls are beautiful and impressive birds, and I am excited for our guests to have the opportunity to connect with one up-close!" The Aquarium is proud to provide the owl with a permanent home where it will receive expert care while inspiring visitors to develop a deeper appreciation for birds of prey and their role in the natural world.

The Aquarium is also pleased to welcome Betty, an American Marten from the former Holtsville Ecology Site. A member of the weasel family, Betty will bring plenty of personality as she joins the Aquarium's ambassador animal program.

Guests looking to take their visit beyond traditional exhibits can also enjoy a variety of immersive animal experiences throughout the summer.

The seasonal Stingray Encounter allows participants to enter the Shark Reef Lagoon and interact with stingrays alongside Aquarium educators while learning about their behavior and biology. The Critter Connection introduces guests to a variety of ambassador animals, including reptiles, tortoises, and small mammals, while the Fish Feeding Tour takes visitors behind the scenes to help feed aquatic animals and learn about the daily care required to maintain a thriving aquarium.

With new animal habitats, exciting encounters, interactive adventures, and valuable package offerings, Summer 2026 promises to be one of the Aquarium's most exciting seasons yet.

Long Island Aquarium is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Guests can learn more, purchase tickets, and explore Sea More, Save More package options by visiting LongIslandAquarium.com.

About Long Island Aquarium

The Long Island Aquarium provides an interactive and exciting educational experience by capturing the visitors’ imaginations and emphasizing the importance of marine life and environmental preservation. Featuring a large all-living Coral Reef display, a 120,000-gallon Shark habitat, year-round Sea Lion shows, African Penguins, numerous touch tanks and more than 100 exhibits, including the lavish indoor gardens of the Butterflies, Bugs & Bees Garden as well as the Eye Opener, the 60-foot experiential tree activity center.

Named a Top 10 Aquarium for Children by Parents Magazine, the Long Island Aquarium is open daily (Closed Christmas & Thanksgiving Days). You can add to the fun with an overnight stay at the waterfront Hyatt Place Long Island/East End or The Preston Hotel, both located adjacent to the Aquarium property. For more information, visit www.LongIslandAquarium.com.

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