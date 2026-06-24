Homesage.ai Brings Institutional Real Estate Data to Individual Investors

Homesage.ai brings powerful institutional real estate data and insights to everyday investors.

New Real Estate AI tools give individual investors and realtors the institutional-grade property data once reserved for large firms.

Access to reliable real estate data has long separated institutional investors from everyone else,” — Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.ai.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homesage.ai today announced a new set of AI-powered real estate investing tools that give individual investors and realtors across the US access to institutional-grade property data and investment metrics, addressing a long-standing gap between large firms and smaller market participants.

Real estate investors increasingly rely on timely, data-driven analysis to evaluate opportunities as market conditions shift and competition for profitable properties grows. Institutional buyers have typically held an advantage through expensive access points and dedicated research teams, while individual real estate investors and realtors have often relied on slower, manual methods that combine data from multiple sources by hand.

“Access to reliable real estate data has long separated institutional investors from everyone else,” said Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.ai. “These tools apply AI to large-scale property data so investors and realtors can evaluate opportunities with the same level of detail, and make decisions based on solid investment metrics rather than guesswork.”

The new tools build on the Homesage.ai platform, which processes data on more than 155+ million residential properties and analyzes thousands of off-market and MLS listings each day. Key capabilities include:

1- AI deal scoring that estimates current value, after-repair value (ARV), flip return on investment, long-term rental and Airbnb cap rates, estimated renovation costs, and listing price flexibility score.

2- An AI-powered real estate deal finder that identifies properties matching user-defined investment criteria.

3- Instant property reports that consolidate pricing trends, neighborhood data, and comparable sales in a single view.

4- Home value estimates that provide data-backed valuation ranges for residential properties.

The tools are designed to reduce the time required to assess a property from hours of manual research to a matter of seconds. By standardizing how key metrics are calculated, the platform also aims to help investors and agents compare opportunities on a consistent basis.

These features are available across several Homesage.ai products. Investors and realtors can use them on the Homesage.ai web platform, through the DealFinder browser extension for Chrome, which overlays the analysis directly on listings from sites such as Zillow, Realtor.com, and Redfin, and in the DealFinder mobile app for iOS and Android. Developers and PropTech companies can integrate the same data through the company's real estate APIs. Saved properties, reports, and search preferences sync across products, allowing investors and agents to move between desktop, browser, and mobile without losing their work.

For more information, visit Homesage.ai.

About Homesage.ai

Homesage.ai is a DC-based PropTech company that leverages advanced AI to analyze and present exclusive insights on thousands of Off-market and MLS listings daily, as well as 155+ million residential properties in the U.S., empowering real estate professionals and their clients to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market. The platform serves investors, realtors, lenders, contractors, IT developers, PropTech companies, and insurance providers through a comprehensive suite of AI-powered investment analysis tools, property reports, and API solutions.

For more information, visit HomeSage.ai or contact the team at contact@homesage.ai.

Find Better Deals Faster | DealFinder's AI Deal Score Explained

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.