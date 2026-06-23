Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj to Present Free Public Talk in Lisle,IL; Meditation: The Silence That Awakens

Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj giving a public discourse Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj Addressing a Large Gathering Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center in Lisle, Illinois

Science of Spirituality to Host Free Public Talk by Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj on June 28 in Lisle, IL Meditation: The Silence That Awakens

Meditation is a private retreat from the problems of the world” — Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, June 28, 2026, internationally respected spiritual Master and meditation teacher Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj will present a free public talk, Meditation: The Silence That Awakens, at the Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center in Lisle, Illinois.

Open to people of all backgrounds, faiths, and levels of meditation experience, the event will explore how meditation can help individuals move beyond the constant noise and demands of daily life to experience greater peace, clarity, purpose, and fulfillment.

Members of the media are invited to attend and interview Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj regarding meditation, stress reduction, personal transformation, inner peace, spirituality, and the search for meaning in today's fast-paced world.

During the presentation, Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj will share practical insights into the transformative power of meditation and how cultivating moments of inner silence can help individuals reconnect with a deeper source of peace, wisdom, and love within themselves.

"Silence is not merely the absence of noise," says Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj. "It is a doorway to a deeper awareness of who we truly are. Through meditation, we can discover within ourselves a reservoir of peace, wisdom, and love that can enrich every aspect of our lives."

The event is expected to draw attendees from throughout the Chicago metropolitan area and will be broadcast live to audiences in more than 90 locations around the world, creating a shared experience of spiritual growth and self-discovery.

The talk is intended for those seeking greater meaning, purpose, and fulfillment in life. Whether new to meditation or experienced practitioners, attendees will gain practical insights into cultivating greater peace, balance, compassion, and resilience while navigating the challenges of modern life.

Event Details :

Meditation: The Silence That Awakens

A Public Talk by Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Location:

Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center

4105 Naperville Road

Lisle, IL 60532

Admission: Free and open to the public

RSVP and Information:

www.sos.org/tours/lisle-2026

About Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj

Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj is an internationally respected spiritual Master, meditation teacher, bestselling author, and humanitarian dedicated to helping people discover their spiritual potential and experience inner peace through meditation. For more than 35 years, he has traveled extensively throughout India and across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and South America, sharing practical wisdom and timeless teachings that help people lead more peaceful, fulfilling, and purposeful lives.

As the spiritual head of Science of Spirituality, a worldwide nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives through meditation, Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj has inspired millions through his lectures, books, workshops, retreats, humanitarian initiatives, and global outreach programs. His teachings emphasize the unity of all life, the importance of selfless service, and the direct experience of inner peace through meditation.

Media Contact

Jonathan Kruger

Phone: 630-842-9229

Email: jonathankruger@sos.org

Additional Information

About Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj: https://www.sos.org/sant-rajinder-singh/

About Science of Spirituality: https://www.sos.org/about-us/

Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj Bio

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