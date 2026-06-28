ROMA PARFUM Launches ROMA COLLECTIVE, Helping Fragrance Creators Become Brand Owners

From a Bootstrapped Startup to a Luxury Fragrance House, Roma Parfum Is Building a New Model for Creator Entrepreneurship

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where creators are launching merchandise, podcasts, and subscription communities, one independent fragrance company is betting that the next frontier of creator ownership isn’t content.It’s fragrance.What began as a bootstrapped startup founded by Joe Gallagher Jr., his wife Ryan and Joseph Adeshina, has rapidly evolved into Roma Parfum, an independent luxury fragrance house that has developed a collection of eight signature Extrait de Parfum fragrances while building a passionate and growing customer base across the United States.Now the company is taking its most ambitious step yet.Roma Parfum has officially launched the Roma Collective, an invitation-only community of hand-selected content creators who are becoming fragrance brand owners through a first-of-its-kind creator incubator that combines luxury fragrance development, personal storytelling, and entertainment.The initiative is also serving as the foundation for a social-first reality docuseries currently being developed and packaged for presentation to television and streaming networks.Hosted by fragrance personality Junito Bruno, recently nominated for Male Influencer of the Year within the fragrance industry, the series follows creators as they transform deeply personal life experiences into luxury fragrance brands of their own.Unlike traditional influencer partnerships, creators within the Roma Collective are not simply endorsing products. They are actively participating in the development of fragrances inspired by their lives, their values, their struggles, and their victories.Each fragrance becomes a chapter of a larger story.“The fragrance is simply the vehicle,” says Gallagher. “What we’re really creating is a platform where people can turn their testimony into something tangible. These aren’t celebrity endorsements. These are real people with real stories who have overcome real challenges.”Those stories are what make the Roma Collective unique.The current roster includes veterans, cancer survivors, entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals, artists, parents, and faith-driven creators who have collectively built audiences through authenticity rather than manufactured personas.Among the most anticipated launches is Cambio de Roma by Alejandro Nino.A Bogota, Colombia native, Navy veteran, entrepreneur, and devoted family man, Nino’s journey embodies the spirit of the Collective. After surviving a devastating house fire that threatened everything he had built, he emerged with a renewed sense of faith and purpose. That transformation inspired Cambio de Roma, a fragrance centered on resilience, perseverance, and personal growth.The release has already generated significant anticipation within the fragrance community, with preorders currently available and the official physical launch scheduled for July 4, 2026.Additional creator-owned fragrance brands currently in development and available for preorder include Roma Saudade by Kym Tavares, Roma Blu Colla by Antonio Palacios, Roma Montanez by Rafael Montanez, Roma Litchi Solis by Melissa Wilkins, Roma Silver Riot by Patrice Fabrizio, Roma Static by Peggy Green, Roma Gingerwood Fizz by Tommy Carlini, Chosen Roma by Quiyon Board, and several others expected to be announced throughout the year.Behind the scenes, the project is attracting notable industry talent.Visual branding and retail packaging design are being developed with contributions from Jason Hutton, whose creative portfolio includes work associated with 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour and projects celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Snoop Dogg’s legendary Doggystyle album.The Collective’s approach represents a significant shift in how independent brands can work with creators.Instead of paying creators for temporary promotion, Roma Parfum provides a pathway toward ownership, allowing participants to build something lasting around their personal identity, audience, and story.Industry observers have increasingly pointed to creator-owned businesses as the next evolution of influencer marketing. Roma Parfum believes fragrance may be one of the most powerful categories for that transition because scent is inherently personal, emotional, and deeply connected to memory.The company itself has experienced remarkable growth since launching its original collection. What started as a passion project has expanded into a luxury fragrance portfolio featuring eight original Extrait de Parfum releases, a nationwide customer base, retail partnerships, and an active creator ecosystem.For Gallagher, however, the success of the business is measured differently.“Our mission isn’t just to sell fragrance,” he says. “It’s to help people discover what’s possible when faith, purpose, creativity, and entrepreneurship come together. Every bottle tells a story. Every creator represents hope. That’s what makes this movement special.”As production continues and the Roma Collective expands, Roma Parfum is positioning itself at the intersection of luxury fragrance, creator economy innovation, and unscripted entertainment.The result is more than a fragrance brand. It’s a movement.Preorders are currently available for multiple Roma Collective releases. Cambio de Roma by Alejandro Ninoofficially launches July 4, 2026.For media inquiries, interviews, partnership opportunities, or additional information, visit romaparfum.com

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