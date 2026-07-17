Hemp Industry Pioneer Jenna Zwagil Unveils Divine Earth Theory

Jenna Zwagil, Founder and CEO of Divine Earth Theory

Backed by a decade of hemp industry leadership, Divine Earth Theory introduces a new standard in plant-based wellness.

We didn't create Divine Earth Theory to follow the hemp industry. We created it to help redefine it through innovation, education, and a relentless commitment to quality.” — Jenna Zwagil

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Divine Earth Theory , a wellness company founded by entrepreneur, author, and hemp industry pioneer Jenna Zwagil, today announced its upcoming launch, introducing a premium line of hemp-derived wellness products powered by patent-pending cultivation, extraction, and delivery technologies.Founded on the belief that nature and science together hold the key to human optimization, Divine Earth Theory was created to challenge conventional approaches to hemp wellness and establish a new standard for quality, innovation, and consumer experience.While the hemp industry has experienced tremendous growth over the past decade, many products continue to rely on traditional cultivation and extraction methods. Divine Earth Theory seeks to differentiate itself through a combination of proprietary innovation, scientific advancement, and a commitment to preserving the integrity of the hemp plant.At the core of the company's platform is patent-pending aeroponic hemp engineering, an advanced cultivation approach designed to optimize plant quality, consistency, and cannabinoid expression. Unlike traditional growing methods, aeroponic cultivation allows plants to grow in a highly controlled environment that supports precision, sustainability, and superior botanical development.Divine Earth Theory also incorporates its patent-pending Full Cryosonic Extract™ (FCE™) technology, an advanced extraction process designed to preserve a broader spectrum of naturally occurring cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and beneficial plant compounds. By maintaining more of the plant's natural profile throughout the extraction process, the company aims to deliver a more complete hemp wellness experience.Complementing these innovations is Axiom Delivery Technology, an advanced lipid-based delivery system designed to support the effective utilization of hemp compounds. By leveraging modern delivery science, Axiom Delivery Technology helps support consistency and performance while maintaining the integrity of the plant's naturally occurring compounds. Together, these technologies represent a comprehensive approach to hemp wellness that extends beyond conventional CBD products.Founder and CEO Jenna Zwagil brings more than a decade of hemp industry leadership to the company. Throughout her career, she has helped educate consumers about hemp wellness and contributed to the growth of one of the industry's most recognized hemp brands, generating nearly $1 billion in cumulative sales."Divine Earth Theory represents the next evolution of hemp wellness," said Zwagil. "We didn't set out to create another CBD company. We set out to reimagine what is possible when advanced cultivation, innovative extraction technologies, and modern delivery systems work together to create a superior consumer experience. Our goal is to help elevate the standard for the entire industry."The company recently opened a limited focus group program, allowing participants to experience the products and provide valuable feedback ahead of its official launch. Early interest has reflected growing consumer demand for premium hemp products supported by innovation, transparency, and education.As the wellness industry continues to evolve, Divine Earth Theory remains focused on its mission of exploring the intersection of nature, science, and human potential. Through ongoing innovation, consumer education, and a commitment to product excellence, the company aims to establish itself as a leader in the next generation of hemp wellness.For more information, visit [www.divineeartheory.com]( http://www.divineeartheory.com ).About Divine Earth TheoryDivine Earth Theory is a wellness company dedicated to exploring the intersection of nature, science, and human potential. Founded by entrepreneur, author, and hemp industry pioneer Jenna Zwagil, the company develops premium hemp-derived wellness products utilizing patent-pending aeroponic hemp engineering, patent-pending Full Cryosonic Extract™ (FCE™) technology, and Axiom Delivery Technology. Through innovation, education, and a commitment to quality, Divine Earth Theory seeks to establish a new standard in hemp wellness.

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