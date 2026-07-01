Dawson School's New Head of School Arrives with Ambitious Programs #IndependentSchool #Colorado #Education

Expanded business and entrepreneurship opportunities, internships, CU Boulder dual enrollment, and distinction pathways signal a K-12 school on the move.

LAFAYETTE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAFAYETTE, CO — There's a version of independent school education that's mostly familiar: the manicured campus, rigorous academics, impressive matriculation lists. Dawson School has always been something more than traditional, and today, it's leaning in harder than ever.Dawson School is proud to announce that Jonathan Schoenwald is officially Head of School, effective July 1, 2026. Alongside this leadership transition, the school is expanding a suite of Upper School initiatives that reflect exactly the kind of education families have been asking for: ambitious, deeply personal, and built for a world that none of us can fully predict. Schoenwald arrives with an equally ambitious vision for every grade, from kindergarten through 12th."Dawson excites me for so many reasons, but first and foremost, it's the fact that students and teachers are partners in learning, no matter the age or subject," said Schoenwald. "There's nothing more satisfying than knowing a school's committed adults are helping young people reach, and exceed, their potential."A Leader Built for This MomentSchoenwald arrives from Gulliver Preparatory School in Miami, where he spent twelve years as Assistant Head of School and Upper School Principal. Before that, he served as Head of School at Rocky Hill School, Dean of Rockefeller College at Princeton, and Director of the Macaulay Honors College at Hunter College. He holds a Ph.D. in American History from Stanford and a Certificate in School Management and Leadership from Harvard."The prospect of leading Dawson represents the culmination of a lifetime in education, and I look forward to building something transformational here together," Schoenwald said.Schoenwald's first move is renaming the Innovation and Technology Department to Business, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship, a K-12 identity shift, not just a rebrand. The rename establishes a shared language across all three divisions and anchors two new Upper School courses this fall: Introduction to Business and Analyzing Public Companies: Finance and Stock Trading.What's New, What's Next, and What's Getting BiggerMuch of the Upper School's momentum belongs to Anne Hecox, Dawson's Director of the Upper School, who has quietly built both Connections and the new distinctions framework over the last two years."Students do their best work when the learning feels real and the stakes feel meaningful," said Hecox. "Connections puts students in spaces where their ideas are taken seriously. Distinctions give them a way to show the world what they've committed to."Connections: Doubling Down on Real-World Experience. Now in its second year, Dawson's Connections internship program places Upper School students in real organizations across Colorado, not shadowing, not observing, but doing actual work that matters. Students in grades 9-12 can participate in summer and after-school internships; juniors and seniors can complete a for-credit, semester-long internship during the school day. Connections will continue sharpening its impact by building partnerships across Colorado's fastest-growing industries, including Aerospace & Defense, Smart Tech & AI, Renewable Energy, Healthcare & Biotech, New Media & Creative Arts, and Tourism & Outdoor Recreation.Upper School Distinctions. Some students want to go deeper, not just broader. Upper schoolers who complete advanced, rigorous coursework and a culminating experience (internship, capstone, portfolio, or performance) in Science, Civics, Business and Entrepreneurship, Art, or Innovation earn a distinction at graduation. Like college majors, distinctions signal to colleges significant investment and achievement in a discipline.Dual Enrollment with CU Boulder. Through a new partnership with CU Boulder's High School ACCESS Program, eligible students in grades 10-12 can enroll in university courses for both high school and college credit. College professors. College expectations. College transferable credits."We are welcoming Jonathan to Dawson at a moment of genuine momentum for our school," said Kimberley Johnston, Chair of the Alexander Dawson School Board of Trustees. "These programs are proof that Dawson doesn't just talk about future-ready education; we build it."About Dawson SchoolDawson School is an independent K-12 college-preparatory school in Lafayette, Colorado. On 107 acres, flanked by Flatiron views, Dawson prepares students to become resilient problem-solvers who bring their best to the world. Students are known here. They are challenged here. And they leave here ready for what's next. Learn more at dawsonschool.org

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