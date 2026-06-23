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Attorney General Murrill’s Office arrests 36-year-old from Minden for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Thirty-six-year-old Timothy Lee Gonzalez of Louisville Road in Minden uploaded child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to a social media account. Investigators also found multiple conversations containing sexual content in which Gonzalez was communicating with children between the ages of 13 and 15.

Gonzalez was taken into custody at his place of employment.

Agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) initially received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on the following charges:

  • LRS 14:81.1 — Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (2 counts)
  • LRS 14:81 — Indecent Behavior with Juveniles (3 counts)

 The Minden Police Department assisted the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation with this case.

 Gonzalez's bond was set at $450,000.

 The investigation remains ongoing.

 

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Attorney General Murrill’s Office arrests 36-year-old from Minden for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

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