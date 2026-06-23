BREAKING: Attorney General Murrill secures U.S. Supreme Court victory in Landor Case

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill and her team today secured a victory before the United States Supreme Court in Landor v. Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

The Court ruled that the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA) does not authorize claims for money damages against state officials in their individual capacities, affirming the position advanced by Louisiana.

The decision resolves a longstanding legal question regarding the scope of remedies available under RLUIPA and marks another victory for Louisiana before the nation’s highest court.

“Religious liberty is deeply important, and Louisiana has laws on the books protecting it. Ten federal courts of appeals held that the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act does not allow prisoners to sue prison officials in their personal capacities for damages, and now the Supreme Court has agreed. We condemn the conduct as alleged in this case and have taken steps to prevent this problem from recurring, but we are grateful the Court agreed with the State in this matter," said Attorney General Liz Murrill.

The Attorney General’s Office defended the case on behalf of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Louisiana Solicitor General Ben Aguinãga argued the case before the United States Supreme Court.

Read the opinion here.