One in Four Career Academy Graduates Earned Associate Degrees as School Achieves 88% Dual-Credit Participation Rate

One in Four Career Academy Graduates Earned Associate Degrees as School Achieves 88% Dual-Credit Participation Rate

These outcomes represent a fundamental shift in student preparation for their careers. Our goal is to ensure students graduate with deep, meaningful learning experiences.” — Jeremy Lugbill, CEO, Career Academy Network of Public Schools.

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Career Academy High School is helping students get a meaningful head start on college and career success through expanded dual-credit opportunities and a strong post-secondary partnership with Ivy Tech Community College.During the 2025–2026 school year, 25 members of Career Academy High School’s graduating class earned an associate degree before receiving their high school diploma, representing nearly one in four graduates (24%) of the Class of 2026.In addition, Career Academy High School in South Bend, Indiana , achieved an 88% dual-credit participation rate, with 394 students earning dual-credit coursework during the school year. Based on the regional comparison data available, this was the highest dual-credit participation rate among the area high schools included in the analysis. Career Academy’s 88% participation rate was 26 percentage points higher than the next-highest rate listed in the comparison.These accomplishments reflect Career Academy’s commitment to ensuring students graduate not only with a high school diploma, but also with a significant head start on their college and career journeys.Career Academy High School’s post-secondary partnership with Ivy Tech Community College plays an important role in expanding access to dual-credit coursework and associate degree opportunities. Through this partnership, students are able to complete college-level classes while still in high school, helping them reduce future college costs, shorten the time required to earn a degree, strengthen college readiness, build confidence with college-level academics, and move more confidently toward their next step after graduation."These outcomes represent far more than college credits earned—they reflect a fundamental shift in student preparation for their careers," said Jeremy Lugbill, CEO of the Career Academy Network of Public Schools. "Our goal is to ensure students graduate with deep, meaningful learning experiences while earning credentials of value connected to future opportunities."Beyond the financial benefits, students gain valuable experience navigating college-level expectations, strengthening study habits, and developing the skills needed to succeed in higher education and the workforce. Students who graduate with an associate degree may enter a four-year university with substantial college credit already completed, giving them a strong advantage as they continue their education.Career Academy High School’s college and career readiness model combines rigorous academics with dual-credit coursework, Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathways, leadership development, industry-recognized certifications, internships, and real-world learning experiences.The results are clear: Career Academy students are graduating with meaningful credentials, valuable experience, and a competitive advantage as they prepare for college, technical training, military service, or the workforce.As enrollment continues for the 2026–2027 school year, Career Academy High School remains focused on providing innovative educational opportunities that help students graduate ready for college, careers, and life.About Career Academy Network of Public SchoolsThe Career Academy Network of Public Schools transforms lives through passionate, innovative, and impactful learning experiences. Serving students across South Bend, Career Academy schools emphasize project-based learning, strong community partnerships, and a relentless focus on preparing every child for success in college, career, and life.

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