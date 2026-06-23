Dulles CBP officers’ CSAM and bestiality discovery leads to MWAA Police arrest of Maryland man

STERLING, Va. – A Maryland man is facing Virginia state felony charges of possessing child sexual exploitation and bestiality material after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered obscene imagery on his cellular phone on Sunday at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police officers arrested Matthew Hunter Stewart, 28, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, on one count of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography, and one count of possession of bestiality.

Stewart was referred to a secondary CBP examination after he arrived on a flight from Keflavik, Iceland. In additional to a baggage examination, CBP officers searched his electronic devices – a cell phone and e-reader and discovered child sexual abuse material and bestiality materials on his cell phone.

“Customs and Border Protection officers are committed to working with our partners to identify travelers in possession of child sexual abuse materials and hold them accountable for perpetuating this reprehensible victimization of children,” said Area Port Director Christine Waugh, CBP Area Port of Washington, D.C.

CBP officers turned Stewart over to MWAA Police officers.

Criminal charges are merely accusations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

Learn more at www.CBP.gov.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Baltimore Field Office on X @DFOBaltimore and CBP’s Office of Field Operations on Instagram @cbpfieldops.